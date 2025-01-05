India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 3: All eyes on Bumrah's fitness; India resume from 141-6
5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: The Day 3 proceedings will begin at 5 AM IST. IND vs AUS 5th Test Live streaming available on Disney+Hotstar.
|India 2nd Inning
|141-6 (32 ov) CRR:4.41
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|b SM Boland
|22
|35
|4
|0
|62.86
|KL Rahul
|b SM Boland
|13
|20
|2
|0
|65
|Shubman Gill
|c A Carey b BJ Webster
|13
|15
|2
|0
|86.67
|Virat Kohli
|c S Smith b SM Boland
|6
|12
|1
|0
|50
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c A Carey b P Cummins
|61
|33
|6
|4
|184.85
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Not out
|8
|39
|1
|0
|20.51
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|c P Cummins b SM Boland
|4
|21
|0
|0
|19.05
|Washington Sundar
|Not out
|6
|17
|0
|0
|35.29
|Extras
|8 (b 4, Ib 4, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|141 (6 wkts, 32 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|4
|0
|36
|0
|0
|9
|Pat Cummins
|11
|4
|31
|1
|0
|2.82
|Scott Boland
|13
|3
|42
|4
|0
|3.23
|Beau Webster
|4
|1
|24
|1
|0
|6
Australia 1st Inning scorecard
|Australia 1st Inning
|181-10 (51 ov) CRR:3.55
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sam Konstas
|c Y Jaiswal b M Siraj
|23
|38
|3
|0
|60.53
|Usman Khawaja
|c KL Rahul b J Bumrah
|2
|10
|0
|0
|20
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|2
|8
|0
|0
|25
|Steven Smith
|c KL Rahul b MP Krishna
|33
|57
|4
|1
|57.89
|Travis Head
|c KL Rahul b M Siraj
|4
|3
|1
|0
|133.33
|Beau Webster
|c Y Jaiswal b MP Krishna
|57
|105
|5
|0
|54.29
|Alex Carey (WK)
|b MP Krishna
|21
|36
|4
|0
|58.33
|Pat Cummins (C)
|c V Kohli b N K Reddy
|10
|20
|1
|0
|50
|Mitchell Starc
|c KL Rahul b N K Reddy
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25
|Nathan Lyon
|Not out
|7
|17
|0
|0
|41.18
|Scott Boland
|b M Siraj
|9
|9
|2
|0
|100
|Extras
|12 (b 9, Ib 2, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|181 (10 wkts, 51 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|10
|1
|33
|2
|0
|3.3
|Mohammed Siraj
|16
|2
|51
|3
|1
|3.19
|Prasidh Krishna
|15
|3
|42
|3
|0
|2.8
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|7
|0
|32
|2
|0
|4.57
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3
|0
|12
|0
|0
|4
India 1st Innings scorecard
|India 1st Inning
|185-10 (72.2 ov) CRR:2.56
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c BJ Webster b SM Boland
|10
|26
|1
|0
|38.46
|KL Rahul
|c S Konstas b M Starc
|4
|14
|0
|0
|28.57
|Shubman Gill
|c S Smith b NM Lyon
|20
|64
|2
|0
|31.25
|Virat Kohli
|c BJ Webster b SM Boland
|17
|69
|0
|0
|24.64
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c P Cummins b SM Boland
|40
|98
|3
|1
|40.82
|Ravindra Jadeja
|lbw b M Starc
|26
|95
|3
|0
|27.37
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|c S Smith b SM Boland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Sundar
|c A Carey b P Cummins
|14
|30
|3
|0
|46.67
|Prasidh Krishna
|c S Konstas b M Starc
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30
|Jasprit Bumrah (C)
|c M Starc b P Cummins
|22
|17
|3
|1
|129.41
|Mohammed Siraj
|Not out
|3
|16
|0
|0
|18.75
|Extras
|26 (b 11, Ib 9, w 0, nb 6, p 0)
|Total
|185 (10 wkts, 72.2 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|18
|5
|49
|3
|2
|2.72
|Pat Cummins
|15.2
|4
|37
|2
|1
|2.41
|Scott Boland
|20
|8
|31
|4
|1
|1.55
|Beau Webster
|13
|4
|29
|0
|2
|2.23
|Nathan Lyon
|6
|2
|19
|1
|0
|3.17
5th Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Latest on Bumrah's fitness
Skipper Jasprit Bumrah has suffered back spasm and the team is waiting for an update from the medical staff about the availability of star pacer when India's turn comes to defend the target in the fifth Test against Australia, pacer Prasidh Krishna said.
Bumrah had left the field for scans during the second day's post-lunch session after bowling just one over as he felt some discomfort. His presence would be key, given that India's overall lead is still under-150 and they are reeling at 141 for six.
"He had a back spasm. He had gone for scans. The medical team is monitoring him. So, we will know whenever the medical team gets back to us," said Prasidh during the post-day press conference.
Bumrah was away from the field for three hours and 20 minutes and senior batter Virat Kohli led the side in his absence.
It may be recalled that Bumrah had suffered a lower back injury that kept him out of cricket for nearly one year between 2022 and 2023.
The 31-year-old has taken 32 wickets in the series so far. He had figures of 2/33 in 10 overs, having removed Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session with a peach of a delivery.
India vs Australia 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: What has happened on Saturday?
IND vs AUS 5th Test Day 3 LIVE UPDATES
Stay Tuned for India vs Australia live score updates as we build up for the today's play.
First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 3:55 AM IST