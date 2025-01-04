Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rickelton's double century leads South Africa to 429-5 against Pakistan

Rickelton was unbeaten on 213 and Verreynne smacked eight fours and four sixes in his 74 not out off 88 balls as they guided South Africa to a strong first innings total

South Africa Cricket team
AP Cape Town (South Africa)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 9:00 PM IST
Ryan Rickelton smashed his maiden double hundred and Kyle Verreynne made an aggressive half-century as World Test Championship finalist South Africa cruised to 429-5 on Day 2 of the second and final test against Pakistan on Saturday.

At lunch, Rickelton was unbeaten on 213 and Verreynne smacked eight fours and four sixes in his 74 not out off 88 balls as they guided South Africa to a strong first innings total by sharing 106-run sixth-wicket unbroken stand.

Mohammad Abbas (2-70) got the sole wicket of the session when David Bedingham edged the seamer in Pakistan's fourth over of the morning with the second new ball, giving wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan his fifth catch of the innings.

Pakistan twice went for unsuccessful lbw television reviews against Verreynne, who was not only aggressive against the pace but also didn't allow Salman Ali Agha (2-77) to settle down by reverse sweeping the off-spinner.

Rickelton, resuming on 176, quietly reached his double century off 265 balls when he tapped left-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza in the covers for a single. Rickelton celebrated his highest first-class score by raising his both arms to acknowledge the applause of his teammates. Rickelton's authoritative 295-ball knock is laced with 25 fours and a six.

Rickelton had laid a solid foundation of a strong South Africa total after he shared 235-run stand with captain Temba Bavuma, who scored 106, and had anchored the home team to 316-4 on Day 1.

Pakistan's four-pronged seam attack has lacked pace to trouble South Africa batters on dry wicket after visitors rested key fast bowler Naseem Shah for the second test.

Verreynne came down hard on Aamer Jamal just before lunch when he pulled the fast bowler for two successive sixes over square leg and then played an exquisite straight drive off the next ball for a boundary.

South Africa had sealed its place in this June's WTC final at Lord's with a tense two-wicket win over Pakistan in the first test at Centurion.

Pakistan has already suffered a huge setback when in-form opener Saim Ayub was ruled out of the remainder of the match with a fractured right ankle after slipping awkwardly on the field on Day 1.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Saturday that Ayub will be out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

