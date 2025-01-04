Devjit Saikia, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia set to assume top BCCI roles: Reports

Devjit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia are set to assume key positions in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as secretary and treasurer, respectively, with their elections expected to be a formality. Both filed their nominations unopposed, and the elections, scheduled for January 12 in Mumbai, are anticipated to confirm their appointments. Saikia, currently the joint secretary and interim secretary since December, will succeed Jay Shah, who recently took over as independent chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Bhatia, nominated by the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh, is expected to replace Ashish Shelar, who vacated the treasurer's position after his appointment as a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government.

Nomination process and scrutiny timeline

On Saturday, Saikia and Bhatia submitted their nomination forms at the BCCI office. By the 5 pm deadline, they were the only candidates for their respective roles. According to the election timeline, scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for January 6, marking the next stage in the process.

Special general meeting to confirm appointments

Although their elections are virtually assured, formal ratification will occur during the BCCI’s special general meeting (SGM) on January 12. The process will be overseen by A.K. Joti, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, who is serving as the electoral officer for this by-election.

Devjit Saikia to succeed Jay Shah as secretary

Saikia, currently the joint secretary, has been serving as interim secretary since Jay Shah became independent chairman of the ICC in December. Representing the Assam Cricket Association, Saikia will formally take over as BCCI secretary, succeeding Shah.

Prabhtej Bhatia to assume treasurer role

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, nominated by the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh, is set to become the BCCI treasurer, replacing Ashish Shelar. Shelar vacated the position following his appointment as a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government. As per BCCI regulations, government employees or ministers are ineligible to serve as office-bearers.

Vacancy for joint secretary and potential by-election

Saikia’s move to the secretary position will create a vacancy for the joint secretary role. It remains uncertain whether the BCCI will conduct a by-election to fill this vacancy, a matter likely to be addressed at the SGM.

Term limits and re-election prospects

Under BCCI rules, office-bearers serve a three-year term and may hold a position for up to three terms, with a mandatory three-year cooling-off period between terms. The current term concludes in September, after which elections will be held. Saikia and Bhatia, both first-time office-bearers, will be eligible for re-election for a second term.