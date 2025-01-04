IND vs AUS: McDonald admits AUS was surprised by Pant's batting approach

The last Test of the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney is heading toward its business end, with India, for the first time since their win in Perth, ending a day as the dominant side. India started the day by bundling Australia out for just 181, securing a marginal but crucial four-run first-innings lead. Rishabh Pant then, in his trademark style, went berserk with the bat, scoring 61 runs off just 33 balls to take India’s lead to close to 145 at stumps on day two. Australian head coach Andrew McDonald, speaking at the press conference on Saturday, admitted that the home team was surprised by Pant’s approach in the first innings rather than the second, as the southpaw is known for his aggressive batting whenever he takes the crease.

Andrew McDonald expressed surprise at Rishabh Pant's ultra-defensive approach in the first innings of the Test, acknowledging it was unexpected given Pant’s usual attacking style. Pant, who took several blows to his body, laboured to 40 off 98 balls during a 149-minute stay at the crease, later stating that he was not in the right frame of mind to attack.

However, McDonald was not shocked by Pant’s explosive turn in the second innings, where he quickly changed gears, smashing Mitchell Starc for two sixes and lofting Scott Boland and Beau Webster for one six each.

McDonald praised Pant’s ability to put pressure back on bowlers, calling it a remarkable skill. He noted, however, that Australia’s plans to curb him eventually led to his dismissal by Pat Cummins, just as Pant seemed to be taking control. McDonald added that Australia would continue strategising for future encounters, making necessary adjustments to counter Pant’s unpredictability.

Scott Boland proves tough match-up for Kohli Virat Kohli’s struggles against Australia’s bowlers, particularly Scott Boland, have continued in the series. Kohli has been dismissed eight times in nine innings after fishing at deliveries on or outside the off-stump.

McDonald credited Boland and the Australian bowlers for effectively executing their plans, particularly against Kohli, who has struggled to counter Boland’s approach. Despite Kohli’s attempts at different tactics, such as stepping out of his crease, McDonald highlighted that the relentless accuracy of Australia’s bowlers has placed immense pressure on the Indian star.

The coach acknowledged that while dismissing Kohli is never easy, Boland’s consistent match-up with the Indian batsman has proven incredibly challenging for Kohli to handle.

The pitch at the SCG for the current Test has been notably different from traditional surfaces, with a green top offering variable bounce. McDonald praised the ground staff’s efforts in preparing a fair and challenging wicket.

Traditionally, SCG pitches are known for being benign and conducive to draws, but the current surface has made for a more dynamic and engaging contest between bat and ball. McDonald emphasised that the ground staff’s work had created a track that has sped up the game, leading to exciting cricket with an even balance between bat and ball.