IND vs AUS: India captain Rohit wants NCA to give update on Shami's fitness

ALSO READ: India's 2nd highest wicket-taker, Ashwin retires from international cricket Rohit waiting on the NCA for a response After weeks of uncertainty surrounding Mohammed Shami’s fitness, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has expressed growing frustration over the lack of clarity regarding the pacer's rehab status. Following the conclusion of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which ended in a dramatic draw, Rohit emphasised that it was “high time” for someone at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to provide an update on Shami’s progress.

“I think it’s high time somebody at the NCA gave an update on Shami,” Rohit said, his frustration palpable. “That’s where he is rehabbing, and those guys need to give us an update.”

Shami, India’s premier fast bowler, has been sidelined for months due to a knee injury. His last Test appearance came during India’s loss to Australia in the World Test Championship final in June 2023. Despite being part of India’s bowling attack in the white-ball formats, his return to red-ball cricket has been delayed by an ongoing injury concern.

Earlier, after the conclusion of the third Test, Rohit had explained the team's cautious approach regarding Shami's injury. “We are just monitoring him because while playing Syed Mushtaq Ali, he got some swelling in his knee, which hampers his preparation to come and play a Test match. We want to be very careful; we don’t want to bring him here, and he pulls up sore or something happens.”

However, with the series locked at 1-1 and India gearing up for crucial matches in Melbourne and Sydney, the lack of information has left Rohit and the team management in a state of limbo. Rohit’s comments reflected a sense of urgency as the team heads into the final stages of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Shami raring to get back for India

Shami, who made a successful return to cricket after a year-long hiatus due to the knee injury, starred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 11 wickets in nine matches. While he’s in solid form, his return to Test cricket remains uncertain, and with India’s pace attack already stretched, every passing day without an update adds to the pressure. The team desperately needs clarity on Shami’s situation before the series shifts to Melbourne and Sydney.