Draw, win or washout: What to expect on final day of IND vs AUS 3rd Test?

From Australia’s perspective, the script has taken a frustrating turn. The precious time they needed to bowl India out again has been chipped away, forcing them into a strategic rethink. With the clock ticking and weather lurking as an unwelcome guest, the Aussies are now likely to bat for at least an hour on the final day, build a cushion, and leave India with a near-impossible chase. Though less numbers of overs possible in the India vs Australia 3rd Test, the final day (December 18) set to see a cracking contest between bat and ball, with Brisbane weather making it spicy or a dead rubber. With all three prospect of result - Win and defeant of either side and draw - still possible in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test

India’s slender hope: A miracle in the making?

For India, the plan is clear: play for the draw. But within the whispers of strategy, a small, fragile dream lingers—a remote chance to aim for victory. The odds are astronomical, the task monumental, but cricket, after all, thrives on the extraordinary. Could India produce one of those magical days? Could they bowl Australia out cheaply and rewrite the narrative? It is a question so audacious, it’s almost unspeakable.

The weather wildcard

The beauty of this match lies in its delicate setup for the final day. A thrilling crescendo awaits if only the weather holds up. Brisbane’s skies remain a wildcard, with rain and thunderstorms threatening to cast a shadow over what could be a dramatic finish.

The likely outcome of India vs Australia 3rd Test

The expected tale, however, leans towards caution. Australia will look to bat long enough to extinguish India's faint hopes and all but guarantee a draw. Yet, as cricket has shown time and time again, "extraordinary" often happens when no one sees it coming. All we can do now is wait, watch, and hope.

Earlier, rain limited the first day's play to just 13.2 overs, after which Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field, with Australia reaching 28-0.

On day two, Steve Smith (101) and Travis Head (152) powered Australia to 405-7 by the close of play. They were bowled out for 445 on the third morning, with Jasprit Bumrah claiming 6-76.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Brisbane weather forecast on December 18

Day 5 AccuWeather forecasts a cloudy and highly humid day, with a few thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is forecasted to be 90% (25% in the morning, rising to 90% in the afternoon), along with a 54% likelihood of thunderstorms. Additionally, a minor flood warning is in effect until 12:39 PM on the fifth day.

In contrast, BBC Weather predicts a much drier outlook, with only a 9% chance of rain at 10 AM. The likelihood of rain increases as the day progresses, but it doesn't exceed 50% until after 5 PM.

Weather.com offers a similar forecast, with a 35% chance of rain at 10 AM, rising to 97% by 1 PM. By 3 PM, the chance drops to 82%, and it remains below 50% only after 5 PM.

Day 3 of the 3rd Test between India and Australia saw the Australian fast bowlers put India in trouble, reducing them to 51-4 by stumps, with more rain interruptions. On the fourth morning, India was 167-6 at lunch, but rain caused another delay. After play resumed, India finished the day on 252/9, successfully avoiding the follow-on.