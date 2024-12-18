IND vs AUS: Here's how Australia can churn a result on Day 5 of 3rd Test

Brisbane, the battlefield of dreams, seems to have saved its most mischievous card for the final act. The heavens above at The Gabba are poised to have the last laugh, casting their shadow over what could have been a thrilling finale to the 3rd Test.

Australia, riding high after bundling India out for 260, appeared ready to unleash a final blitzkrieg—setting a daunting target and chasing glory on the fifth day. But fate, cloaked in the form of dark clouds and ominous weather warnings, had other plans. As players took their first steps onto the field, the umpires intervened, waving them back into the pavilion, surrendering to the merciless skies.

With rain now the unyielding umpire, the chances of either side scripting a decisive victory have dwindled. A draw looms large, though Australia might yet dare to pull off a miracle. If Australia declare the innings With just two sessions of play expected, the chance of churning out a draw after declaring bleak. However, if Aussies can score 100 runs in first one hour in post lunch session and then take 2-3 wickets early in India's 2nd innings, then there is a chance, Indian batters falter amidst rain breaks. However, Australia are largely wounded by unavailability by Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out of the Test and probably the next two test matches as well. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh has been slelected to the Australia Playing 11 on his batting prowess as he didn't bowl in India's 1st Innings. On the other hand, Indian quicks takes four quick wickets in the post-lunch session as Marsh and Travis Head are promoted up the order ahead of Steve Smith. It is heartening for the cricket teams that both the teams are going for a result despite weather being main talking point from last four days. How many runs India can chase down? If Australia post a target of around 260-270 then Indian batters could fancy their chances to chase down the target in 50 Overs. But there lies the gamble’s twist—a batting collapse by India could hand Australia an unlikely win. Yet the Aussies must tread carefully, for the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant lurk in the shadows, armed with the potential to script an improbable heist.

But how can Australia churn out a result in Brisbane?

If Australia choses to forfeit their innings it would be only second instance in Test cricket history. Forfeiting an innings closed Team Inns Result Opposition Ground Match Date South Africa 3 lost v England Centurion 14 Jan 2000 Should the rain relent and gift even one session of play, Australia could have seized the moment by declaring without facing a single delivery (Forfeit an innings), as per the rules outlined by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). However, they chose not to do, thus the match is certainly heading for a draw.If Australia choses to forfeit their innings it would be only second instance in Test cricket history.

What the MCC rules say about declaration and forfeiture in an innings in Test cricket?

MCC’s Law 15 allows captains to wield their power strategically.

Rule 15.1 Time of declaration: The captain may declare an innings closed at any time when the ball is dead, turning it into a completed innings.

Rule 15.2 Forfeiture of an innings: A captain may forfeit either innings before it begins, making it count as complete.

15.3 Notification: The captain must inform the opposing captain and umpires of any such decision, which, once made, is irrevocable.