India vs Australia, World Test Championship Final 2023 Live Updates: India did manage to get Labuschagne out early on. Alex Carey and Green made sure that the Aussies get past 200. Lead is 374 now

BS Web Team New Delhi
IND vs AUS Lunch, WTC Final Day 4: Carey carries Australia past 200 mark

Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final Day 4
5:21 PM Jun 23

It’s Lunch at the Oval on Day 4 and Australia are ahead

5:18 PM Jun 23

200 up for the Aussies, pressure mounts on India

5:16 PM Jun 23

Australia past the 350 mark lead

4:33 PM Jun 23

Horrendous from Green, gifts his wicket to Jadeja

4:10 PM Jun 23

WTC Final: Australia past the 150 mark

3:28 PM Jun 23

India vs Australia Live Score: Aussie lead past 300

3:25 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score: Umesh Yadav gets the all-important wicket of Labuschagne

3:18 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score: How the pitch is going to play on Day 4?

2:33 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score: What is the weather going to be like on Day 4?

2:28 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: What happened on Day 3?

2:28 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: Australia would be looking to get close to 250

2:26 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: India aim to keep Aussies below 200

2:16 PM Jun 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS, Day 4

5:21 PM Jun 23

It’s Lunch at the Oval on Day 4 and Australia are ahead

 
Lunch has been called as the umpires put the zinger bells apart on the stumps. Australia will be the happier team heading to the dressing room because they might have lost Green and Labuschagne, but have been able to add 78 runs to the total. 
 

5:18 PM Jun 23

200 up for the Aussies, pressure mounts on India

 
The Australian team has now gone past the 200-run mark and the lead has also increased to 374 now. The pressure on India now starts to mount as the Aussies near their desired total of 250 and the lead is about to touch the 400-run mark. 
 

5:16 PM Jun 23

Australia past the 350 mark lead

 
The Australian team has gone past the psychological barrier of the 300-run mark and Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc are still in the middle
 

4:33 PM Jun 23

Horrendous from Green, gifts his wicket to Jadeja

 
Trying to paddle Ravindra Jadeja away, Cameron Green has let one ball go and hit his stumps. It was pitched outside off, Green tried to paddle it away but could not get his full pad on the way to the ball, it touched the pads and then went on to hit the stumps. The 43-run stand between him and Carey is broken. Australia 167/6, lead by 340 runs.
 

4:10 PM Jun 23

WTC Final: Australia past the 150 mark

 
After the fall of Labuschagne, Australian batters Cameron Green and Alex Carey have done well in the first hour and added 35 in just 70 balls to get the total past 150 and the lead is now 332 runs
 

3:28 PM Jun 23

India vs Australia Live Score: Aussie lead past 300

 
Although they have lost Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green and Alex Carey, two proper batters are in the middle and have the support of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to follow. They are leading by 307 runs. They would want at least 93 more runs from their last five batters to take the lead beyond 400.
 

3:25 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score: Umesh Yadav gets the all-important wicket of Labuschagne

 
Umesh Yadav, whose selection in the playing 11 has been questioned has delivered in the early horse of day four with the all-important wicket of Marnus Labushagne. The World number one batter was caught by Pujara in the slips.
 

3:18 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score: How the pitch is going to play on Day 4?

 
The pitch has slowed down immensely and it would be ideal for reverse swing for the quick bowlers and turn for spinners. 
 

2:33 PM Jun 23

WTC Final Live Score: What is the weather going to be like on Day 4?

 
The chances of precipitation according to the UK Met Office’s website is less than five per cent during the entire day in Greater London. The wind gusts will be in the normal range and the temperature in the lower thirties.
 

2:28 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: What happened on Day 3?

 
On Day 3, India was the happier of the two teams heading back to the dressing room even as Australia led by 296 runs. Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne are the overnight batters. 
 
After losing Kona Bharat in the first over, Ajinkya Rahane partnered Shardul Thakur to bring the Aussie lead below 200 which was 318 at the start of the day with only four wickets left. Both players scored half-centuries. 
 
The tail though didn't wag much, but they shone with the ball, removing Warner early on. Khawaja failed in the second innings too. The centurions from the first innings, Steve Smith and Travis Head played rash shots to get out and Australia now, do not have anyone to rely upon.
 

2:28 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: Australia would be looking to get close to 250

 
Australia on the other hand, would be looking to get as close to the score of 250 as possible to try and get the target for India beyond 400 and put psychological pressure on the Indian batters. All these situations present a dynamic Day 4 in action. 
 

2:26 PM Jun 23

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: India aim to keep Aussies below 200

 
The Indian team will be relying on its bowlers to deliver on Day 4 and get the remaining six Australian wickets as soon as possible. The Australian score reads 123/4 at the end of Day 3 and India would therefore look to keep them below 200. 
 

2:16 PM Jun 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS, Day 4

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia at the Kennington Oval in London. Day 4 begins with Australia at 123/4, leading by 296 runs. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.

Topics :Rohit SharmaICC World Test ChampionshipIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamMohammed SirajMohammed ShamiRavindra JadejaPat Cummins

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

