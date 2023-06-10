IND vs AUS Lunch, WTC Final Day 4: Carey carries Australia past 200 mark

India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final Day 4
Read More
The Indian team will be relying on its bowlers to deliver on Day 4 and get the remaining six Australian wickets as soon as possible. The Australian score reads 123/4 at the end of Day 3 and India would therefore look to keep them below 200. ,
Australia on the other hand, would be looking to get as close to the score of 250 as possible to try and get the target for India beyond 400 and put psychological pressure on the Indian batters. All these situations present a dynamic Day 4 in action. ,
On Day 3, India was the happier of the two teams heading back to the dressing room even as Australia led by 296 runs. Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne are the overnight batters. ,
After losing Kona Bharat in the first over, Ajinkya Rahane partnered Shardul Thakur to bring the Aussie lead below 200 which was 318 at the start of the day with only four wickets left. Both players scored half-centuries. ,
The tail though didn't wag much, but they shone with the ball, removing Warner early on. Khawaja failed in the second innings too. The centurions from the first innings, Steve Smith and Travis Head played rash shots to get out and Australia now, do not have anyone to rely upon.
IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4
| Third Innings
| Runs
| Wickets
| Third Innings
| Day-04
| Australia Batting
| 128
| 05
| India Bowling
| Session-01
| Cameron Green
| 08
| 02
| Umesh Yadav
| Lead By-301
| Alex Carey
| 04
| 00
| Mohd Shami
| Overs-48
,
Also Read: WTC Final Day 3 Highlights: India still in it; Australia 123/4, lead by 296
,
WTC Final, AUS vs IND Toss
,
India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss against Australia’s Pat Cummins and has decided to bowl first at the Oval in London.,
Also Read: WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs
,
India playing 11
,
Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj,
Australia playing 11
,
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon,
Also Read: WTC Final Day 1 Highlights, IND vs AUS: Head, Smith power Aussies to 327/3
,
WTC Final Broadcast and Live Stream
,
The WTC Final between Australia and India will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network on television sets in India. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar as well.,
WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS Day 4 Live Updates: Catch all the updates of Day 4 of the final of the World Test Championships, taking place at the Kennington Oval in London here