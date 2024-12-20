IND vs AUS: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 hits record 86 mn TV viewers

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The total watch time has surged to an impressive 12.8 billion minutes, a remarkable 75 per cent rise from the previous edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Siraj after getting Head's wicket at Adelaide
Siraj after getting Head's wicket at Adelaide (Pic:X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 5:42 PM IST
The cricket rivalry between India and Australia is turning out to be one of the hottest rivalries out there, as not just the players but the fans are also participating in it with great interest. A prime example of this is the fact that Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of Cricket Australia in India, has achieved record viewership numbers during the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. The first two Tests of the series have collectively reached 86 million viewers on television, marking a 55 per cent increase compared to the 2020 series. The total watch time has surged to an impressive 12.8 billion minutes, a remarkable 75 per cent rise from the previous edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
 
Record-breaking numbers for the second Test in Adelaide
 
The second Test of the series, played in Adelaide, drew a massive 49 million viewers—a 22 per cent increase over the 2020 day-night (D/N) Test between the two teams. The watch time for this match soared to 4.2 billion minutes, reflecting a 26 per cent growth over the corresponding Test in 2020. Additionally, the Test Match Rating (TVR) for the Adelaide Test saw a significant 32 per cent rise compared to the 2020 D/N encounter. 
 
A historic series with unmatched popularity
 
The viewership surge signifies the continued dominance of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the ever-growing excitement around this fierce rivalry. The Border-Gavaskar series has now become the highest-rated bilateral away Test series since BARC’s inception in 2015, cementing its place as one of the most-watched and anticipated events in world cricket.

The high stakes continue as the series moves to Melbourne
 
With the series tied at 1-1, the remaining two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney promise to be gripping contests. These encounters are crucial for Team India, who must avoid another defeat to stay in contention for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. India can afford at most one draw in the final two Tests.
First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

