IND vs BAN: Elaborate security arrangements for 2nd Test in Kanpur

An FIR was filed against 20 members of the Akhilesh Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha on Monday for allegedly organising a 'havan' by obstructing the road before the stadium to protest.

Shubman Gill IND vs BAN 1st Test
Press Trust of India Kanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 4:21 PM IST
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the India-Bangladesh second Test match to be played at the International Green Park stadium here scheduled from September 27, a senior official said on Tuesday.

An FIR was filed against 20 members of the Akhilesh Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha on Monday for allegedly organising a 'havan' by obstructing the road before the stadium to protest against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, said ACP Harish Chander.

Police said a "fool-proof" security plan has been chalked out for India and Bangladesh cricket teams which are supposed to arrive here by Tuesday evening.

Kanpur's Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander told PTI they have sought adequate police force, including senior rank officials, to be deployed for the match.

We are reviewing the security arrangements to leave no stone unturned and (are) confident of getting an adequate police force to meet the requirements, he added.

The officer said they were coordinating with the central and state agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the state Intelligence to share inputs regarding threats, if any, to deal with it deftly.

The Green Park stadium and Hotel Landmark have been divided into sectors, zones and sub-zones, and its reign has been given to DCP, additional DCP and ACP rank officials, respectively, said DCP (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh, who has been made the nodal officer of the entire event.

Traffic diversions have also been imposed ahead of the match.

Those named in the FIR included Rakesh Mishra, Vikas, Atul, Jaydeep, Vikas Gupta, Prashant Dheer, Ajay Rathore, Ashish, Brajesh and about 10 others unidentified.

The FIR has been lodged under BNS sections of 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191 (2) (rioting), 223 (disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant), and 285 (obstruction or injury to any person in any public way), he said.


First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

