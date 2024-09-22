IND vs BAN: Highest wicket-takers in Tests for Team India at home

Test cricket is one of the most challenging formats of the sport, demanding exceptional skill both with bat and ball. With no limits on the number of deliveries, the game becomes especially tough for bowlers who need great stamina and patience to dismiss batters.





Check India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Team India has seen many such talents make their mark and etch their names into the history books of cricket. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bowling in India presents its own unique challenges, with conditions varying across the country. From Anil Kumble to Jasprit Bumrah, Indian bowlers have consistently outperformed many opposition bowlers at home over the years.

Here are some of the best bowlers produced by Indian cricket who have taken the most wickets in Test cricket on home soil -

Highest wicket-takers in Tests for India on home soil Player Span Matches Innings Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI BBM Avg Economy SR 5w 10w R Ashwin 2011-2024 60 117 2776 600 7680 363 7/59 13/140 21.15 2.76 45.8 28 6 A Kumble 1993-2008 63 115 3465.2 895 8710 350 10/74 14/149 24.88 2.51 59.4 25 7 Harbhajan Singh 1998-2013 55 103 2831.3 565 7624 265 8/84 15/217 28.76 2.69 64.1 18 4 N Kapil Dev 1978-1994 65 119 2035.1 467 5803 219 9/83 11/146 26.49 2.85 55.7 11 2 RA Jadeja 2012-2024 44 87 1888.1 505 4445 213 7/42 10/110 20.86 2.35 53.1 11 2 BS Chandrasekhar 1964-1979 32 55 1530.5 408 3933 142 8/79 11/235 27.69 2.56 64.6 8 1 BS Bedi 1966-1979 30 54 1731.5 649 3287 137 7/98 9/70 23.99 1.89 75.8 8 0 J Srinath 1994-2002 32 57 1005 248 2874 108 8/86 13/132 26.61 2.85 55.8 5 1 Z Khan 2000-2012 38 70 1218.1 258 3731 104 5/72 8/137 35.87 3.06 70.2 3 0 I Sharma 2007-2021 42 77 1137.4 256 3291 104 5/22 9/78 31.64 2.89 65.6 2 0 MH Mankad 1948-1959 23 38 1294.3 416 2733 103 8/52 13/131 26.53 2.11 75.4 4 2 PP Ojha 2009-2013 20 40 1070.1 262 2779 101 6/47 10/89 27.51 2.59 63.5 7 1 UT Yadav 2011-2023 32 64 808.5 139 2614 101 6/88 10/133 25.88 3.23 48 2 1 EAS Prasanna 1962-1977 22 41 1115.3 345 2560 95 6/74 10/174 26.94 2.29 70.4 5 1 S Venkataraghavan 1965-1983 32 55 1379.1 463 2881 94 8/72 12/152 30.64 2.08 88 2 1 SP Gupte 1951-1961 21 36 1074.4 352 2549 84 9/102 10/223 30.34 2.37 76.7 6 1 DR Doshi 1979-1983 21 37 941.4 292 1955 77 6/103 8/103 25.38 2.07 73.3 4 0 KD Ghavri 1974-1980 27 50 783.2 165 2432 77 5/33 7/120 31.58 3.1 61 3 0 NS Yadav 1979-1987 28 49 979.3 216 2626 77 5/76 7/81 34.1 2.68 76.3 2 0 Mohammed Shami 2013-2023 21 42 539.5 114 1680 76 5/35 9/118 22.1 3.11 42.6 2 0

Indian spinners on top

More From This Section

Among these spinners, Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin are also ranked among the top 10 Test wicket-takers globally, highlighting the significance of spin bowling on Indian tracks.

With 20 wickets up for grabs, a game can shift dramatically in a matter of overs, even in the longest format of cricket, thanks to the bowlers.

Both India and Bangladesh have talented bowlers in their squads who will aim to capitalize on the conditions when they take to the field. One thing is certain, the bowlers will be pivotal in the crucial moments of the game.