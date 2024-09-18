Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs BAN 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Jurel to be dropped from Playing 11- Gambhir

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Jurel to be dropped from Playing 11- Gambhir

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has provided a subtle hint in his press conference that the duo of Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel might not be featuring for the 1st Test.

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With Team India's 2-match Test series against Bangladesh starting tomorrow, all eyes will be on the playing 11 for the 1st Test, which is scheduled to be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Sarfaraz Khan and Dhurv Jurel not in playing 11

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has provided a subtle hint in his press conference that the duo of Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel might not be featuring for the 1st Test, ahead of players like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Both wicketkeeper-batters had performed well in the last Test series against England and were key factors in Team India's series victory last time.

However, with many more senior and experienced players in contention, the duo might have to wait for their chance to get into the playing 11.

Sarfaraz Khan in Tests for India

After finally being called up by the Indian cricket team in the senior team, Sarfaraz Khan didn't disappoint and had contributed very well in Team India's Test series win at home against England back in January this year.

Sarfaraz Khan batting stats for India in Tests
Matches Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
3 5 1 200 68* 50 252 79.36 0 3 1 24 5

Dhruv Jurel in Tests for India

Similarly, Dhruv Jurel also earned his maiden call-up to the side against England and played a resilient knock to take India to victory in the 4th Test match of the series.

Dhruv Jurel batting stats for India in Tests
Matches Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
3 4 1 190 90 63.33 354 53.67 0 1 0 12 7

India vs Bangladesh Test Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

We don't need to create a whole different strategy for Bangladesh: Rohit

We're encouraged by playing the best team in the world: Bangladesh coach

Tamim to Jadeja: Full list of commentators for India vs Bangladesh Tests

I don't view them as favourites: Travis Head ahead of Test series vs India

IND vs BAN: Kohli bats for long, Bumrah goes whole hog in India's practice

Topics :Gautam GambhirTest CricketIndia cricket teamIndia vs BangladeshBangladesh cricket team

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story