IND vs BAN 1st Test: Here's how Hasan Mahmud bamboozles Kohli, Rohit & Gill

Bangladesh's decision to bowl first proved to be a good one, as the pitch looked well-suited for pacers at the start of the day.

Hasan Mahmud
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:22 AM IST
The Indian cricket team began their first Test match against Bangladesh in the worst possible manner, facing a top-order collapse on day one in Chennai.

Put in to bat first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started the innings on a promising note, with pacers Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud leading the attack for Bangladesh from the other end.

Bangladesh's decision to bowl first proved to be effective, as the pitch initially favoured the pacers.

Tough Outing for Indian Batters

The decision paid off for Bangladesh as skipper Rohit Sharma was the first to went back to pavillion, managing only 6 runs. Hasan Mahmud got good outswing and Rohit poked it and edged it to the second slip as Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto made no mistake.

Shubman Gill, entering at number three, also struggled to acclimatise to the conditions and was dismissed for an 8-ball duck. It was Hasan Mahmud again who took the wicket, with a delivery wide of the leg stump that nicked Gill's bat and was caught by the wicketkeeper.

Hasan Mahmud dismisses Virat cheaply

With star batter Virat Kohli coming to the crease to a loud welcome from the Indian crowd, it wasn't his day either, as he became Hasan Mahmud's third prey. Like Rohit and Gill, Kohli too poked outside off and wicketkeeper Litton Das didn't make any mistake,, making it 34-3 at the end of 10 overs.

Hasan Mahmud bowling stats in Test cricket
Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w
2024-2024 4 7 103.4 18 364 17 5/43 6/157 21.41 3.51 36.5 1 0

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only batter on the day who managed to find good shots after a ball or two and showed an aggressive intent in his batting as well.

However, the first session hasn't looked good for the hosts in Chennai so far.

Indian batters failing to dominate in Tests at home

The Indian batters have been unable to dominate proceedings in Test cricket at home in recent times with the stats pretty evidently indicating the same. From 2013 to 2020, Indian batters had an average of 44.05 runs in Test matches, but this dropped to 33.40 runs per wicket starting in 2021.

Batting averages of Indian batters at home
Period Matches Won Lost Batting Avg. Rank
2013-2020 34 28 1 44.05 1
2020-present 17 21 3 33.4 5

Topics :India vs BangladeshIndia cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

