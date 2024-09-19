IND vs BAN 1st Test: Here's how Hasan Mahmud bamboozles Kohli, Rohit & Gill

The Indian cricket team began their first Test match against Bangladesh in the worst possible manner, facing a top-order collapse on day one in Chennai.

Put in to bat first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started the innings on a promising note, with pacers Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud leading the attack for Bangladesh from the other end.

Bangladesh's decision to bowl first proved to be effective, as the pitch initially favoured the pacers.