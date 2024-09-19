India vs Bangladesh: Jaiswal-Pant put up rescue act amid top-order collapse

On a day when Bangladesh bowlers ran riot against the Indian top order, it was the crucial fourth-wicket partnership of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant that steadied the Indian ship on Day 1 of the first Test in Chennai.
Skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli were sent back to the pavilion with a collective total of just 12 runs, courtesy of a superb bowling spell by Hasan Mahmud in the first session.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The 24-year-old took all three of Bangladesh's wickets, with each batter being caught either by the slips or the wicketkeeper, leaving India struggling at 34/3 at one point.
Check India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
Check India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
Jaiswal-Pant to India's Rescue
However, it was opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who stood his ground at the other end and managed to play some impressive cricketing shots during a phase when the pacers had the upper hand.
Jaiswal was accompanied by Rishabh Pant, who made his return to Test cricket after a long wait of 634 days.
More From This Section
Pant looked like he had never left, as his decision-making and resilience in the middle were immaculate in the first session. His five fours before lunch were only second to Jaiswal's six on the day, showcasing his intent from the very first ball.
However, the post-lunch session saw the wicketkeeper-batter depart for 39 runs in the 26th over. Hasan Mahmud claimed his fourth wicket of the day in what is turning out to be an incredible spell for the youngster.
India, however, will be grateful for this fourth-wicket partnership, which steadied the ship for the hosts on the day.