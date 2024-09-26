Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs BAN: Kanpur pitch will have something for everyone - Curator

IND vs BAN: Kanpur pitch will have something for everyone - Curator

The black soil for the Green Park pitch, as always, has been sourced from Kali Mitti village near Unnao, which is 23km from Kanpur.

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball
Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Kanpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Green Park curator said on Wednesday that the wicket for the second Test between India and Bangladesh will be an ideal five-day pitch that will assist pacers in the first two sessions and aid spinners on the last three days.

The Test is scheduled to commence on Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"There will be that Chennai match feeling. It will have something for everyone. It will offer bounce in the first two sessions and it will be pretty good for batting for the first two days. Then, the spinners will come into play on the last three days," curator Shiv Kumar told PTI.

India had thrashed Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.

The black soil for the Green Park pitch, as always, has been sourced from Kali Mitti village near Unnao, which is 23km from Kanpur.

The pitches made from black soil traditionally assist spinners, while red soil helps the pacers. The pitch is expected to play low and slow.

More From This Section

Bangladesh to give Shakib enough time to decide on retirement: Abdur Razzak

Shikhar Dhawan: Didn't have inspiration left to play domestic cricket

Never played under a more supportive captain than Rohit Sharma: Akash Deep

Pant re-enters top 10; Rohit and Kohli slip in ICC Test batting rankings

If Brendon McCullum calls, it's a 'yes': Ben Stokes on white-ball return

"We get this soil tested from the Indian Institute of Technology. It's a special soil that is found near a pond in village Kali Mitti. It (bringing black soil from the village) is a practice we have been following for years," said an UPCA official.

Going green

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has decided to considerably reduce the use of plastic during the second Test in order to keep the environment clean.

The UPCA has banned plastic plates for serving snacks inside the stadium and would only allow paper plates.

"This is a match at Green Park and we are striving to make it a 'green' match. We have decided to use as little plastic as possible," said stadium director Sanjay Kapur.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IND vs BAN T20Is: Jitesh could pip Ishan Kishan for 2nd keeper's slot

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?

IND-BAN 2nd Test: Bumrah, Axar, Ashwin dismiss Kohli multiple times in nets

IND vs BAN: We did not do justice to our talent - Coach Hathurusinghe

3 things to know before heading to Kanpur for India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

Topics :India vs BangladeshIndia cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story