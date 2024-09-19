IND vs BAN: Team India's Test record in Chennai, check full list of matches

With the India vs Bangladesh Test series underway, the visitors made a strong start in the first session of the first Test. Although India has a solid Test record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the altered nature of the pitch could impact their chances if Bangladesh capitalises on key moments in the match.
Team India has played 34 Test matches in Chennai, securing 15 wins, 7 losses, and 11 draws, with 1 match ending in a tie. The most recent Test at this venue was against England in 2021, where India secured a convincing victory by 317 runs.
Here is India's record in Test matches played in Chennai -
|Team India’s overall Test record in Chennai
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|England
|India
|317 runs
|Chennai
|Feb 13-16, 2021
|India
|England
|England
|227 runs
|Chennai
|Feb 5-9, 2021
|India
|England
|India
|inns & 75 runs
|Chennai
|Dec 16-20, 2016
|India
|Australia
|India
|8 wickets
|Chennai
|Feb 22-26, 2013
|India
|England
|India
|6 wickets
|Chennai
|Dec 11-15, 2008
|India
|South Africa
|drawn
|-
|Chennai
|Mar 26-30, 2008
|India
|Sri Lanka
|drawn
|-
|Chennai
|Dec 2-6, 2005
|India
|Australia
|drawn
|-
|Chennai
|Oct 14-18, 2004
|India
|West Indies
|India
|8 wickets
|Chennai
|Oct 17-20, 2002
|India
|Australia
|India
|2 wickets
|Chennai
|Mar 18-22, 2001
|India
|Pakistan
|Pakistan
|12 runs
|Chennai
|Jan 28-31, 1999
|India
|Australia
|India
|179 runs
|Chennai
|Mar 6-10, 1998
|India
|New Zealand
|drawn
|-
|Chennai
|Oct 25-29, 1995
|India
|England
|India
|inns & 22 runs
|Chennai
|Feb 11-15, 1993
|India
|West Indies
|India
|255 runs
|Chennai
|Jan 11-15, 1988
|India
|Pakistan
|drawn
|-
|Chennai
|Feb 3-8, 1987
|India
|Australia
|tied
|-
|Chennai
|Sep 18-22, 1986
|India
|England
|England
|9 wickets
|Chennai
|Jan 13-18, 1985
|India
|West Indies
|drawn
|-
|Chennai
|Dec 24-29, 1983
|India
|Sri Lanka
|drawn
|-
|Chennai
|Sep 17-22, 1982
|India
|England
|drawn
|-
|Chennai
|Jan 13-18, 1982
|India
|Pakistan
|India
|10 wickets
|Chennai
|Jan 15-20, 1980
|India
|Australia
|drawn
|-
|Chennai
|Sep 11-16, 1979
|India
|West Indies
|India
|3 wickets
|Chennai
|Jan 12-16, 1979
|India
|England
|England
|200 runs
|Chennai
|Jan 14-19, 1977
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|216 runs
|Chennai
|Nov 26-Dec 2, 1976
|India
|West Indies
|India
|100 runs
|Chennai
|Jan 11-15, 1975
|India
|England
|India
|4 wickets
|Chennai
|Jan 12-17, 1973
|India
|Australia
|Australia
|77 runs
|Chennai
|Dec 24-28, 1969
|India
|West Indies
|drawn
|-
|Chennai
|Jan 13-18, 1967
|India
|Pakistan
|drawn
|-
|Chennai
|Nov 28-Dec 1, 1952
|India
|England
|India
|inns & 8 runs
|Chennai
|Feb 6-10, 1952
|India
|West Indies
|West Indies
|inns & 193 runs
|Chennai
|Jan 27-31, 1949
|India
|England
|England
|202 runs
|Chennai
|Feb 10-13, 1934
Chennai has hosted some memorable matches in the past, with veteran Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli delivering standout performances on this track.
Both players will be key in this series and will look to leverage the familiar conditions at home.
Virat and Ashwin Relishing Chennai Contest
Kohli has played 4 Tests in Chennai, scoring 267 runs from 6 innings, which includes one century and two half-centuries. His impressive batting record at this venue makes him a crucial player for Rohit Sharma’s India in the upcoming IND vs BAN Test series 2024.
Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could be pivotal for Team India in the IND vs BAN Test series 2024. In his 6 Test matches at Chennai, he has accumulated 229 runs and taken 30 wickets across 8 innings, including a remarkable performance of 7 wickets for 103 runs in a single innings.
Team India Squad for IND vs BAN 1st Test in Chennai
Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.