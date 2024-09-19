IND vs BAN: Team India's Test record in Chennai, check full list of matches

With the India vs Bangladesh Test series underway, the visitors made a strong start in the first session of the first Test. Although India has a solid Test record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the altered nature of the pitch could impact their chances if Bangladesh capitalises on key moments in the match.

Team India has played 34 Test matches in Chennai, securing 15 wins, 7 losses, and 11 draws, with 1 match ending in a tie. The most recent Test at this venue was against England in 2021, where India secured a convincing victory by 317 runs.

Team India’s overall Test record in Chennai Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date India England India 317 runs Chennai Feb 13-16, 2021 India England England 227 runs Chennai Feb 5-9, 2021 India England India inns & 75 runs Chennai Dec 16-20, 2016 India Australia India 8 wickets Chennai Feb 22-26, 2013 India England India 6 wickets Chennai Dec 11-15, 2008 India South Africa drawn - Chennai Mar 26-30, 2008 India Sri Lanka drawn - Chennai Dec 2-6, 2005 India Australia drawn - Chennai Oct 14-18, 2004 India West Indies India 8 wickets Chennai Oct 17-20, 2002 India Australia India 2 wickets Chennai Mar 18-22, 2001 India Pakistan Pakistan 12 runs Chennai Jan 28-31, 1999 India Australia India 179 runs Chennai Mar 6-10, 1998 India New Zealand drawn - Chennai Oct 25-29, 1995 India England India inns & 22 runs Chennai Feb 11-15, 1993 India West Indies India 255 runs Chennai Jan 11-15, 1988 India Pakistan drawn - Chennai Feb 3-8, 1987 India Australia tied - Chennai Sep 18-22, 1986 India England England 9 wickets Chennai Jan 13-18, 1985 India West Indies drawn - Chennai Dec 24-29, 1983 India Sri Lanka drawn - Chennai Sep 17-22, 1982 India England drawn - Chennai Jan 13-18, 1982 India Pakistan India 10 wickets Chennai Jan 15-20, 1980 India Australia drawn - Chennai Sep 11-16, 1979 India West Indies India 3 wickets Chennai Jan 12-16, 1979 India England England 200 runs Chennai Jan 14-19, 1977 India New Zealand India 216 runs Chennai Nov 26-Dec 2, 1976 India West Indies India 100 runs Chennai Jan 11-15, 1975 India England India 4 wickets Chennai Jan 12-17, 1973 India Australia Australia 77 runs Chennai Dec 24-28, 1969 India West Indies drawn - Chennai Jan 13-18, 1967 India Pakistan drawn - Chennai Nov 28-Dec 1, 1952 India England India inns & 8 runs Chennai Feb 6-10, 1952 India West Indies West Indies inns & 193 runs Chennai Jan 27-31, 1949 India England England 202 runs Chennai Feb 10-13, 1934

Chennai has hosted some memorable matches in the past, with veteran Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli delivering standout performances on this track.Both players will be key in this series and will look to leverage the familiar conditions at home.Kohli has played 4 Tests in Chennai, scoring 267 runs from 6 innings, which includes one century and two half-centuries. His impressive batting record at this venue makes him a crucial player for Rohit Sharma’s India in the upcoming IND vs BAN Test series 2024.Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could be pivotal for Team India in the IND vs BAN Test series 2024. In his 6 Test matches at Chennai, he has accumulated 229 runs and taken 30 wickets across 8 innings, including a remarkable performance of 7 wickets for 103 runs in a single innings.Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.