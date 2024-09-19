Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs BAN: Team India's Test record in Chennai, check full list of matches

Team India has played 34 Test matches in Chennai, securing 15 wins, 7 losses, and 11 draws, with 1 match ending in a tie.

Team India in Tests at Chepauk
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:53 AM IST
With the India vs Bangladesh Test series underway, the visitors made a strong start in the first session of the first Test. Although India has a solid Test record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the altered nature of the pitch could impact their chances if Bangladesh capitalises on key moments in the match.

Team India has played 34 Test matches in Chennai, securing 15 wins, 7 losses, and 11 draws, with 1 match ending in a tie. The most recent Test at this venue was against England in 2021, where India secured a convincing victory by 317 runs.

Here is India's record in Test matches played in Chennai -

Team India’s overall Test record in Chennai
Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
India England India 317 runs Chennai Feb 13-16, 2021
India England England 227 runs Chennai Feb 5-9, 2021
India England India inns & 75 runs Chennai Dec 16-20, 2016
India Australia India 8 wickets Chennai Feb 22-26, 2013
India England India 6 wickets Chennai Dec 11-15, 2008
India South Africa drawn - Chennai Mar 26-30, 2008
India Sri Lanka drawn - Chennai Dec 2-6, 2005
India Australia drawn - Chennai Oct 14-18, 2004
India West Indies India 8 wickets Chennai Oct 17-20, 2002
India Australia India 2 wickets Chennai Mar 18-22, 2001
India Pakistan Pakistan 12 runs Chennai Jan 28-31, 1999
India Australia India 179 runs Chennai Mar 6-10, 1998
India New Zealand drawn - Chennai Oct 25-29, 1995
India England India inns & 22 runs Chennai Feb 11-15, 1993
India West Indies India 255 runs Chennai Jan 11-15, 1988
India Pakistan drawn - Chennai Feb 3-8, 1987
India Australia tied - Chennai Sep 18-22, 1986
India England England 9 wickets Chennai Jan 13-18, 1985
India West Indies drawn - Chennai Dec 24-29, 1983
India Sri Lanka drawn - Chennai Sep 17-22, 1982
India England drawn - Chennai Jan 13-18, 1982
India Pakistan India 10 wickets Chennai Jan 15-20, 1980
India Australia drawn - Chennai Sep 11-16, 1979
India West Indies India 3 wickets Chennai Jan 12-16, 1979
India England England 200 runs Chennai Jan 14-19, 1977
India New Zealand India 216 runs Chennai Nov 26-Dec 2, 1976
India West Indies India 100 runs Chennai Jan 11-15, 1975
India England India 4 wickets Chennai Jan 12-17, 1973
India Australia Australia 77 runs Chennai Dec 24-28, 1969
India West Indies drawn - Chennai Jan 13-18, 1967
India Pakistan drawn - Chennai Nov 28-Dec 1, 1952
India England India inns & 8 runs Chennai Feb 6-10, 1952
India West Indies West Indies inns & 193 runs Chennai Jan 27-31, 1949
India England England 202 runs Chennai Feb 10-13, 1934

Chennai has hosted some memorable matches in the past, with veteran Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli delivering standout performances on this track.

Both players will be key in this series and will look to leverage the familiar conditions at home.

Virat and Ashwin Relishing Chennai Contest

Kohli has played 4 Tests in Chennai, scoring 267 runs from 6 innings, which includes one century and two half-centuries. His impressive batting record at this venue makes him a crucial player for Rohit Sharma’s India in the upcoming IND vs BAN Test series 2024.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could be pivotal for Team India in the IND vs BAN Test series 2024. In his 6 Test matches at Chennai, he has accumulated 229 runs and taken 30 wickets across 8 innings, including a remarkable performance of 7 wickets for 103 runs in a single innings.

Team India Squad for IND vs BAN 1st Test in Chennai

Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Topics :India cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamIndia vs BangladeshTest Cricket

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

