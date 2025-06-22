IND vs ENG 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at Headingley?

India enjoyed a mixed outing on Day 2 of the first Test vs England at Headingley, Leeds, as despite three of their batters scoring centuries in the first innings, their bowlers looked a little off colour as English batters made the game hang in balance by the end of the day’s play. Except Bumrah, who took three wickets, no other bowlers looked impressive enough, and dropped chances didn’t help their case either as England finished the day with the scoreboard reading 209 for 3, trailing by 262 runs in the first innings. India were going strong during the start of Day 2 before clouds surrounded the sky and England triggered their late collapse.

ALSO READ: ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record of most Test centuries Now, with Day 3 of the match also expecting overcast weather, can India make the most of it? And what exactly does the weather report of Leeds suggest for Sunday? Take a look. IND vs ENG 1st Test: Leeds weather report for 22 June According to the latest weather reports from AccuWeather.com for Leeds, United Kingdom, the day will begin with a partly cloudy morning, with little to no chance of rain until 11 AM. There is a 20 percent chance of rain from 11 AM to 4 PM.