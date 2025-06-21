Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record of most Test centuries

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record of most Test centuries

Rishabh Pant has quickly risen to the top, surpassing Dhoni's tally of six Test centuries in just 77 innings.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 5:03 PM IST
Rishabh Pant has created history as he completed his 7th Test hundred during India's 1st Test against England at Headingley on Saturday. The Indian wicketkeeper's historic hundred makes him the wicketkeeper-batter with the most Test hundreds for India, surpassing MS Dhoni for the feat  Check ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
Pant's hundred came in 143 deliveries on Day 2 of the Test as he and Shubman Gill look to take the visitors past 500 runs today. Hitting 10 boundaries and 3 sixes to achieve the feat, Pant is the third batter to score a hundred for India in the ongoing 1st Test, following Jaiswal (101) and Shubman Gill, who is batting alongside him at 143 right now.  
 
India’s Top Test Wicketkeeper-Batters with Most Centuries
 
India’s Test cricket legacy has been shaped by several exceptional wicketkeeper-batters who have not only excelled behind the stumps but also delivered crucial performances with the bat. Let’s look at the top three Indian wicketkeepers with the most Test centuries.
 
3. Wriddhiman Saha – 3 Centuries in 54 Innings
 
Wriddhiman Saha took over India’s wicketkeeping duties following MS Dhoni’s retirement from Tests in 2014. Known for his resilience, Saha scored three Test centuries in 40 matches. His maiden ton came against the West Indies at Gros Islet in 2016, where he scored 104 in a match-defining 213-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin. He followed it up with tons against Bangladesh in Hyderabad and Australia in Ranchi in 2017, the latter helping India avoid defeat in a tough contest. 
 
2. MS Dhoni – 6 Centuries in 144 Innings
 
Widely regarded as one of the best wicketkeeper-batters of all time, MS Dhoni amassed six centuries in his 90-Test career. His explosive 148 against Pakistan in 2006 announced his arrival. Dhoni’s most memorable knock was a stunning 224 against Australia in Chennai in 2013. Notably, none of his six centuries came in a losing cause, underlining his impact in high-pressure situations.
 
1. Rishabh Pant – 7 Centuries in 77 Innings
 
Rishabh Pant has quickly risen to the top, surpassing Dhoni’s tally of six Test centuries in just 77 innings. From a debut hundred in England to his unbeaten 159 in Australia and crucial away centuries in South Africa and England, Pant’s fearless batting has often rescued India. At 26, he has already carved his name among India’s finest Test wicketkeepers and is now top of the list for Test hundreds by Indian wicketkeepers.

Topics :Rishabh PantTest CricketIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

