IND vs ENG session timings today: When will Lunch, tea break take place?

Gill-Pant look to take India past 500

With Gill and Pant poised to take India past 500, and Ravindra Jadeja yet to bat, India are firmly in command. Beginning Day 2 with full intent, they appear well-placed to further tighten their grip.

India finished Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley at an imposing 359/3, propelled by a monumental century from captain Shubman Gill, alongside crucial knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. After being asked to bat by Ben Stokes, India made the most of a flat deck and played with poise and aggression.