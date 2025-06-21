Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG session timings today: When will Lunch, tea break take place?

IND vs ENG session timings today: When will Lunch, tea break take place?

With Gill and Pant poised to take India past 500, and Ravindra Jadeja yet to bat, India are firmly in command. Heading into Day 2, they appear well-placed to further tighten their grip.

ENG vs IND 1st Test
ENG vs IND 1st Test
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India finished Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley at an imposing 359/3, propelled by a monumental century from captain Shubman Gill, alongside crucial knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. After being asked to bat by Ben Stokes, India made the most of a flat deck and played with poise and aggression. 
Gill-Pant look to take India past 500 
With Gill and Pant poised to take India past 500, and Ravindra Jadeja yet to bat, India are firmly in command. Beginning Day 2 with full intent, they appear well-placed to further tighten their grip.
 
Day 1 summary
 
Openers KL Rahul and Jaiswal built a strong 91-run stand, with Rahul anchoring and Jaiswal taking the attack to the seamers. But just before lunch, the momentum swung: Rahul was caught behind off Chris Woakes, and debutant B Sai Sudharsan fell LBW for a four??'ball duck.   
 
Following the break, Jaiswal reached his maiden Test ton, displaying his rich form. His century came to an end soon after tea when Ben Stokes struck again to send him back for a brilliant 105. Meanwhile, Gill continued to anchor the innings with what turned out to be a career-defining knock. Rishabh Pant joined late, immediately looking in rhythm.
 
What are the session timings for Day 2 of the ENG vs IND 1st Test? 
ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 2 session timings
Session UK time (BST) India time (IST)
First Session 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Lunch 1:00 PM – 1:40 PM 5:30 PM – 6:10 PM
Second Session 1:40 PM – 3:40 PM 6:10 PM – 8:10 PM
Tea Break 3:40 PM – 4:00 PM 8:10 PM – 8:30 PM
Third Session 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM 8:30 PM – 10:30 PM
 
The second day of the 1st Test between England and India at Headingley will begin at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST). The day is divided into three sessions with two breaks in between. The first session runs from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (3:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST), followed by a 40-minute lunch break. The second session is scheduled from 1:40 PM to 3:40 PM (6:10 PM to 8:10 PM IST), followed by a 20-minute tea break. The final session continues from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM (8:30 PM to 10:30 PM IST).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ENG vs IND: Disciplined and fearless - Manjrekar lauds Jaiswal's maturity

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Will rain halt India's perfect start at Headingley?

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Skipper Gill powers India to record start vs England

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Test: Batters power India to 331/3 against ENG at stumps on day 1

Not Rohit, nor Ganguly: Shubman Gill hits century on Test captaincy debut

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story