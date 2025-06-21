ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test Day 2 action for free?

India will resume Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley with firm control, as captain Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant look to build on a dominant batting performance. The pitch, already favouring batters, is expected to become even more conducive for scoring as the match progresses.

India’s new-age batting stars delivered on Day 1, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scoring commanding centuries. Filling the void left by the retired stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the young duo showcased maturity and flair under pressure. Jaiswal, who tormented England during the previous series with 712 runs, displayed his class again with an off-side strokeplay masterclass. All 17 of his boundaries, including a lofted six over cover, came through the off side, and he raced from 50 to 100 in just 48 balls.

Gill's century, his first as Test captain, was even more impressive. He reached his quickest Test fifty off 56 deliveries and maintained composure throughout. A cover drive brought up his sixth Test hundred, which earned a standing ovation from the dressing room.

