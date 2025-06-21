Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test Day 2 action for free?

ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test Day 2 action for free?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the Day 2 of the 1st Test between England and India here.

ENG vs IND
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
India will resume Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley with firm control, as captain Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant look to build on a dominant batting performance. The pitch, already favouring batters, is expected to become even more conducive for scoring as the match progresses.
 
India’s new-age batting stars delivered on Day 1, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scoring commanding centuries. Filling the void left by the retired stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the young duo showcased maturity and flair under pressure. Jaiswal, who tormented England during the previous series with 712 runs, displayed his class again with an off-side strokeplay masterclass. All 17 of his boundaries, including a lofted six over cover, came through the off side, and he raced from 50 to 100 in just 48 balls.
 
Gill’s century, his first as Test captain, was even more impressive. He reached his quickest Test fifty off 56 deliveries and maintained composure throughout. A cover drive brought up his sixth Test hundred, which earned a standing ovation from the dressing room.    ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 2 broadcast details
 
ENG vs IND 1st Test broadcasting details
Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/)
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv
 
How to watch England vs India 1st Test online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match?
 
The match will take place at Headingley Stadium in England.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 2 begin?
 
The ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 2 will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
 
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 5 will be providing the telecast for the match.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 1st Test Day 2 live in India?
 
You can live stream the match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.
 

Topics :India cricket teamEngland cricket teamIndia vs EnglandTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

