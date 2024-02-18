IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jaiswal smashes Anderson and records on his way to 200

India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal showed no respect for James Anderson as he hit him for a hat-trick of sixes during the fourth day of the third Test against England at Rajkot on Sunday, February 18. On his way to the hat-trick, he also reached a total of 10 sixes in an innings, becoming only the second batter after New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum in the history of Test cricket to hit 10 or more sixes in an innings without crossing the 200 run mark.
Most sixes in an innings in Test
The Indian left-handed batter also equalled the record for most sixes hit in an innings Test match he hit 12 of them in the same over in which he completed his double hundred. He equalled Pakistan’s Wasim Akram’s record of 12 sixes in an innings. Akram had hit it against Zimbabwe. Jaiswal could not break Akram's record as India declared their innings.
Most sixes in a Test innings
12 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng Rajkot 2024 *
12 Wasim Akram vs Zim Sheikhupura 1996
11 M Hayden vs Zim Perth 2003
11 N Astle vs Eng Christchurch 2002
11 B McCullum vs Pak Sharjah 2014
11 B McCullum vs SL Christchurch 2014
11 B Stokes vs SA Cape Town 2016
11 Kusal Mendis vs Ire Galle 2023
With two double hundred in consecutive innings, Jaiswal also became only the third Indian after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli to score double centuries in consecutive matches in Test cricket
Hitting 200s in successive Tests (India)
Vinod Kambli: 224 vs Eng Mumbai WS | 227 vs Zim Delhi (1992/93)
Virat Kohli: 213 vs SL Nagpur | 243 vs SL Delhi (2017/18)
Yashasvi Jaiswal: 209 vs Eng Vizag | 200* vs Eng Rajkot (2023/24)
Jaiswal the sixer king of India
Jaiswal, 22, also became the first Indian to hit 20 or more sixes in a Test series and 10 or more in a Test innings, betaing on his way Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agrawal for the respective records.
Most sixes in a Test series for India
20 Y Jaiswal vs Eng 2024 *
19 Rohit Sharma vs SA 2019
14 Harbhajan Singh vs NZ 2010
11 Navjot SIdhu vs SL 1994
Most sixes in a Test innings for India
10 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng Rajkot 2024 *
8 Navjot Sidhu vs SL Lucknow 1994
8 Mayank Agarwal vs Ban Indore 2019
Jaiswal over takes Pujara
Not only did the Mumbai southpaw break the record for sixes for India, but he also became the Indian batter with the fewest innings to reach three 150-plus scores in his Test career. On his way to that milestone, he overtook Cheteshwar Pujara who brought up his first three 150-plus scores in 18 innings while Jaiswal achieved the same in only his 13th.
Fewest innings to 3 X 150+ scores
10 Neil Harvey
13 Yashasvi Jaiswal
15 Don Bradman
15 Graeme Smith
18 Cheteshwar Pujara
Jaiswal in Elite Club
Jaiswal also joined the elite club of players such as Javed Miandad, Brian Lara and Graeme Smith among others as players who converted the first three of their Test hundreds into more than 150 plus scores.
Converting each of the first three 100s to 150+ scores
Javed Miandad
Andrew Jones
Brian Lara
Mahela Jayawardene
Matthew Sinclair
Graeme Smith
Yashasvi Jaiswal