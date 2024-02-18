IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jaiswal smashes Anderson and records on his way to 200





Most sixes in an innings in Test

The Indian left-handed batter also equalled the record for most sixes hit in an innings Test match he hit 12 of them in the same over in which he completed his double hundred. He equalled Pakistan’s Wasim Akram’s record of 12 sixes in an innings. Akram had hit it against Zimbabwe. Jaiswal could not break Akram's record as India declared their innings. India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal showed no respect for James Anderson as he hit him for a hat-trick of sixes during the fourth day of the third Test against England at Rajkot on Sunday, February 18. On his way to the hat-trick, he also reached a total of 10 sixes in an innings, becoming only the second batter after New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum in the history of Test cricket to hit 10 or more sixes in an innings without crossing the 200 run mark. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Most sixes in a Test innings

12 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng Rajkot 2024 *

12 Wasim Akram vs Zim Sheikhupura 1996

11 M Hayden vs Zim Perth 2003

11 N Astle vs Eng Christchurch 2002

11 B McCullum vs Pak Sharjah 2014

11 B McCullum vs SL Christchurch 2014

11 B Stokes vs SA Cape Town 2016







With two double hundred in consecutive innings, Jaiswal also became only the third Indian after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli to score double centuries in consecutive matches in Test cricket



Hitting 200s in successive Tests (India)

With two double hundred in consecutive innings, Jaiswal also became only the third Indian after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli to score double centuries in consecutive matches in Test cricket

Vinod Kambli: 224 vs Eng Mumbai WS | 227 vs Zim Delhi (1992/93)

Virat Kohli: 213 vs SL Nagpur | 243 vs SL Delhi (2017/18)

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 209 vs Eng Vizag | 200* vs Eng Rajkot (2023/24)



Jaiswal the sixer king of India

Jaiswal, 22, also became the first Indian to hit 20 or more sixes in a Test series and 10 or more in a Test innings, betaing on his way Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agrawal for the respective records.

Most sixes in a Test series for India

20 Y Jaiswal vs Eng 2024 *

19 Rohit Sharma vs SA 2019

14 Harbhajan Singh vs NZ 2010

11 Navjot SIdhu vs SL 1994

Most sixes in a Test innings for India

10 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng Rajkot 2024 *

8 Navjot Sidhu vs SL Lucknow 1994

8 Mayank Agarwal vs Ban Indore 2019

Jaiswal over takes Pujara

Not only did the Mumbai southpaw break the record for sixes for India, but he also became the Indian batter with the fewest innings to reach three 150-plus scores in his Test career. On his way to that milestone, he overtook Cheteshwar Pujara who brought up his first three 150-plus scores in 18 innings while Jaiswal achieved the same in only his 13th.

Fewest innings to 3 X 150+ scores

10 Neil Harvey

13 Yashasvi Jaiswal

15 Don Bradman

15 Graeme Smith

18 Cheteshwar Pujara

Jaiswal in Elite Club

Jaiswal also joined the elite club of players such as Javed Miandad, Brian Lara and Graeme Smith among others as players who converted the first three of their Test hundreds into more than 150 plus scores.

Converting each of the first three 100s to 150+ scores

Javed Miandad

Andrew Jones

Brian Lara

Mahela Jayawardene

Matthew Sinclair

Graeme Smith

Yashasvi Jaiswal