Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE: England need miracle in Rajkot today
LiveNew Update

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE: England need miracle in Rajkot today

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 live cricket score: India will resume from 196-2 with Shubman Gill (65) and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (3) at the crease. India is leading by 322 runs

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 live score updates

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 8:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

On Day 4 of India vs England 3rd Test, India will look to extend their lead beyond 450 runs given Shubman Gill and centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, who retired hurt at the close of play on Day 3, going great at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India will resume from 196-2 with Shubman Gill (65) and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (3) at the crease.
Meanwhile, England will need a miracle to stage a comeback in the Rajkot Test given wicket is still support batters with some balls turning big with a puff of dust.
India vs England 3rd Test full scorecards
India 2nd inning scorecard
India 1st Inning
445-10 (130.5 ov) CRR:3.40
Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate
Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b M Wood 10 10 2 0 100
Rohit Sharma (C) c B Stokes b M Wood 131 196 14 3 66.84
Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b M Wood 0 9 0 0 0
Rajat Patidar c BM Duckett b T Hartley 5 15 1 0 33.33
Ravindra Jadeja c & b J Root 112 225 9 2 49.78
Sarfaraz Khan runout (M Wood) 62 66 9 1 93.94
Kuldeep Yadav c BT Foakes b J Anderson 4 24 0 0 16.67
Dhruv Jurel (WK) c BT Foakes b R Ahmed 46 104 2 3 44.23
Ravichandran Ashwin c J Anderson b R Ahmed 37 89 6 0 41.57
Jasprit Bumrah lbw b M Wood 26 28 3 1 92.86
Mohammed Siraj Not out 3 21 0 0 14.29
Extras 9 (b 2, Ib 4, w 1, nb 2, p 0)
Total 445 (10 wkts, 130.5 Ov)
Bowler Over Maiden Runs Wickets NB Economy
James Anderson 25 7 61 1 1 2.44
Mark Wood 27.5 2 114 4 1 4.1
Tom Hartley 40 7 109 1 0 2.73
Joe Root 16 3 70 1 0 4.38
Rehan Ahmed 22 2 85 2 0 3.86  
India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 3rd test Day 4 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages for free.

Key Events

8:48 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: Will Gill get to his hundred?

8:44 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: Who will be key for England?

8:28 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: How are Indian bowlers sharing the lead?

8:23 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: India’s aim this morning

8:15 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: What would England be eyeing?

8:06 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: Welcome to Day 4

8:48 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: Will Gill get to his hundred?

 
Shubman Gill managed to reach his fifth Test fifty. In the Vizag Test, after failing in the first innings, Gill managed to reach a hundred in the second innings. He got out for a duck here at Rajkot in the first innings too. Will the pattern be similar today?
 

8:44 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: Who will be key for England?

 
For England, their two spinners Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed would have to be key, if they are to get quick wickets. However, James Anderson and Mark Wood could come into play after the first 10 overs as the ground would get dry and the ball 60 overs old, to try and get the reverse swing. 
 

8:28 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: How are Indian bowlers sharing the lead?

 
Mohammed Siraj, who was the leading wicket-taker with 4/84 for India in the first innings, said that the Indian skipper had told all the bowlers that they were expected to bowl long spells after Ravichandran Ashwin left the game on Day 2. 
 
Speaking to the broadcasters after the end of the third day’s play, Siraj said, “We knew they would attack so we spoke about sticking together knowing that they would make a mistake. We didn’t plan anything much, we were waiting for them to make a mistake. I knew the yorker would be a good wicket-taking option. The important role for a bowler is to bowl six dot balls, we know they’re not used to playing out six dots in a row.”
 

8:23 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: India’s aim this morning

 
While England would be looking to wrap things up in the next 100 runs, Inda would look to add 200 more by the first hour after Lunch and then declare to give themselves four and a half sessions to get England out and win the match to take 2-1 lead in the series. 
 

8:15 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: What would England be eyeing?

 
For England, the perfect start would be to get the wickets of Shubman Gill and then get Yashasvi Jaiswal to bat and get him out as well. Jaiswal retired hurt yesterday after he was unable to stand the back spasm after scoring his century. 
 

8:06 AM

India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE SCORE: Welcome to Day 4

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth day’s play in the third Test featuring India and England from Rajkot.
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest CricketRajkot Test

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News