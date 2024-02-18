IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE: England need miracle in Rajkot today

On Day 4 of India vs England 3rd Test, India will look to extend their lead beyond 450 runs given Shubman Gill and centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, who retired hurt at the close of play on Day 3, going great at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India will resume from 196-2 with Shubman Gill (65) and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (3) at the crease.

Meanwhile, England will need a miracle to stage a comeback in the Rajkot Test given wicket is still support batters with some balls turning big with a puff of dust.

India vs England 3rd Test full scorecards India 2nd inning scorecard India 1st Inning 445-10 (130.5 ov) CRR:3.40 Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b M Wood 10 10 2 0 100 Rohit Sharma (C) c B Stokes b M Wood 131 196 14 3 66.84 Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b M Wood 0 9 0 0 0 Rajat Patidar c BM Duckett b T Hartley 5 15 1 0 33.33 Ravindra Jadeja c & b J Root 112 225 9 2 49.78 Sarfaraz Khan runout (M Wood) 62 66 9 1 93.94 Kuldeep Yadav c BT Foakes b J Anderson 4 24 0 0 16.67 Dhruv Jurel (WK) c BT Foakes b R Ahmed 46 104 2 3 44.23 Ravichandran Ashwin c J Anderson b R Ahmed 37 89 6 0 41.57 Jasprit Bumrah lbw b M Wood 26 28 3 1 92.86 Mohammed Siraj Not out 3 21 0 0 14.29 Extras 9 (b 2, Ib 4, w 1, nb 2, p 0) Total 445 (10 wkts, 130.5 Ov) Bowler Over Maiden Runs Wickets NB Economy James Anderson 25 7 61 1 1 2.44 Mark Wood 27.5 2 114 4 1 4.1 Tom Hartley 40 7 109 1 0 2.73 Joe Root 16 3 70 1 0 4.38 Rehan Ahmed 22 2 85 2 0 3.86

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 3rd test Day 4 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 3 proceedings in multiple languages for free.