IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE: England need miracle in Rajkot today

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 live cricket score: India will resume from 196-2 with Shubman Gill (65) and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (3) at the crease. India is leading by 322 runs
|India 1st Inning
|445-10 (130.5 ov) CRR:3.40
|Batter
|Dismissals
|Runs
|Balls
|Fours
|Sixes
|Strike Rate
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c J Root b M Wood
|10
|10
|2
|0
|100
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c B Stokes b M Wood
|131
|196
|14
|3
|66.84
|Shubman Gill
|c BT Foakes b M Wood
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Rajat Patidar
|c BM Duckett b T Hartley
|5
|15
|1
|0
|33.33
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c & b J Root
|112
|225
|9
|2
|49.78
|Sarfaraz Khan
|runout (M Wood)
|62
|66
|9
|1
|93.94
|Kuldeep Yadav
|c BT Foakes b J Anderson
|4
|24
|0
|0
|16.67
|Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|c BT Foakes b R Ahmed
|46
|104
|2
|3
|44.23
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|c J Anderson b R Ahmed
|37
|89
|6
|0
|41.57
|Jasprit Bumrah
|lbw b M Wood
|26
|28
|3
|1
|92.86
|Mohammed Siraj
|Not out
|3
|21
|0
|0
|14.29
|Extras
|9 (b 2, Ib 4, w 1, nb 2, p 0)
|Total
|445 (10 wkts, 130.5 Ov)
|Bowler
|Over
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|NB
|Economy
|James Anderson
|25
|7
|61
|1
|1
|2.44
|Mark Wood
|27.5
|2
|114
|4
|1
|4.1
|Tom Hartley
|40
|7
|109
|1
|0
|2.73
|Joe Root
|16
|3
|70
|1
|0
|4.38
|Rehan Ahmed
|22
|2
|85
|2
|0
|3.86
First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 8:04 AM IST