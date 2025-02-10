IND vs ENG: OCA receives show-cause notice for Cuttack floodlight failure

While India, with the win over England in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, sealed the three-match ODI series with a match to spare, an unfortunate incident occurred when one of the stadium's floodlights went off during the seventh over of the Indian innings, causing the match to be halted for almost 30 minutes. Players and fans were unhappy with the incident, and so was the Odisha government, which served the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) a show-cause notice on Tuesday.

Government demands explanation from OCA

The Odisha government’s Directorate of Sports has sought a detailed explanation from the OCA regarding the floodlight failure. Siddhartha Das, director of sports, stated in the notice that the OCA must identify those responsible and specify preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.

He further mentioned that the OCA had been asked to submit a comprehensive report within ten days, detailing the cause of the failure and the actions taken.

Government takes matter seriously

The show-cause notice was addressed to OCA secretary Sanjay Behera, while the association currently has no president. Subrata Behera, the chief executive officer of OCA and a former state player, is also expected to be involved in the response.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manji, who was also present at the stadium, is reported to have taken the issue seriously. Siddhartha Das, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer leading the Sports and Youth Services Department, stated that his email to the OCA was clear in its demand for an explanation regarding the breakdown and the actions being taken to address it.

Match interrupted, but India seals victory

The floodlight failure took place during India’s chase of 305, with the team well-placed at 48 for no loss in 6.1 overs. Rohit Sharma, batting on 29, looked in good form when the match was unexpectedly halted.

Despite the delay, Rohit went on to score a century (119 off 90 balls), leading India to a four-wicket victory in front of a packed crowd.