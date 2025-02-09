Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma ends his dry run with fiery fifty in Cuttack

Rohit hit four sixes and four boundaries to bring up his half-century against England

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma (Pic: Sportspicz for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has silenced his critics in style during India’s second ODI in Cuttack with a fiery half-century against England. Rohit took only 30 balls to bring up his fifty, which is his fourth-fastest in ODI cricket. His fastest ODI half-century came against Bangladesh in 2022, when he took only 27 balls to complete his half-century. Rohit hit 4 sixes and 4 fours to complete his fifty today.
 
Fastest ODI half-centuries by Rohit Sharma 
Rank Balls Opponent Venue Year
1 27 Bangladesh Mirpur 2022
2 29 Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) 2024
3 30 Afghanistan Delhi 2023
4 30 England Cuttack 2025
5 31 Australia Rajkot 2023
 
Rohit adds another milestone in Cuttack 
Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books on Sunday by surpassing West Indies legend Chris Gayle to become the second-highest six-hitter in ODI history. The milestone came during the second ODI against England in Cuttack when Rohit, who began the match tied with Gayle at 331 sixes, launched a trademark flick over midwicket off Gus Atkinson in the second over.
 
The Indian skipper did not stop there, adding two more sixes to take his tally to 334. Despite this achievement, he still trails Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, who remains the all-time leader with 371 sixes in ODIs.
 
Most sixes in ODI cricket 
Rank Player Span Matches Innings Runs HS 100s 50s 4s 6s
1 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 1996-2015 398 369 8064 124 6 39 730 351
2 Rohit Sharma (IND) 2007-2025 267* 259 10922 264 31 58 1016 335
3 Chris Gayle (WI) 1999-2019 301 294 10480 215 25 54 1128 331
4 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 1989-2011 445 433 13430 189 28 68 1500 270
5 MS Dhoni (IND) 2004-2019 350 297 10773 183* 10 73 826 229
6 Eoin Morgan (ENG/IRE) 2006-2022 248 230 7701 148 14 47 654 220
7 AB de Villiers (SA) 2005-2018 228 218 9577 176 25 53 840 204
8 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 2002-2016 260 228 6083 166 5 32 577 200
9 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2012 463 452 18426 200* 49 96 2016 195
10 Sourav Ganguly (IND) 1992-2007 311 300 11363 183 22 72 1122 190
 
Topics :Rohit SharmaIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket team

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

