IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma ends his dry run with fiery fifty in Cuttack

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has silenced his critics in style during India’s second ODI in Cuttack with a fiery half-century against England. Rohit took only 30 balls to bring up his fifty, which is his fourth-fastest in ODI cricket. His fastest ODI half-century came against Bangladesh in 2022, when he took only 27 balls to complete his half-century. Rohit hit 4 sixes and 4 fours to complete his fifty today.

Fastest ODI half-centuries by Rohit Sharma

Rank Balls Opponent Venue Year 1 27 Bangladesh Mirpur 2022 2 29 Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) 2024 3 30 Afghanistan Delhi 2023 4 30 England Cuttack 2025 5 31 Australia Rajkot 2023

Rohit adds another milestone in Cuttack

Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books on Sunday by surpassing West Indies legend Chris Gayle to become the second-highest six-hitter in ODI history. The milestone came during the second ODI against England in Cuttack when Rohit, who began the match tied with Gayle at 331 sixes, launched a trademark flick over midwicket off Gus Atkinson in the second over.

The Indian skipper did not stop there, adding two more sixes to take his tally to 334. Despite this achievement, he still trails Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, who remains the all-time leader with 371 sixes in ODIs.

Most sixes in ODI cricket