NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, ODI Tri-series 2025: Coin flip at 9:30 AM IST

As South Africa begin their final warm-up tournament ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, they will take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the tri-series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra will most likely miss the 2nd ODI after suffering a nasty head head injury in the 1st ODI against Pakistan that forced him to leave the field on the day. Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here Temba Bavuma and co. still have players returning to the camp ahead of the marquee 50-over tournament and will hope to kick start the series on a high against the Kiwis who already have one win under their bag after beating hosts Pakistan in the 1st ODI.

New Zealand vs South Africa ODI playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William O'Rourke

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Temba Bavuma (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Junior Dala, Gideon Peters ODI tri-series full schedule Date Match Teams Time (IST) Venue Sat, 08 Feb 2025 1st ODI Match Pakistan vs New Zealand Match has been played (NZ won) Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium Mon, 10 Feb 2025 2nd ODI Match New Zealand vs South Africa 10:00:00 Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium Wed, 12 Feb 2025 3rd ODI Match Pakistan vs South Africa 14:30:00 Karachi, National Stadium Fri, 14 Feb 2025 Final TBC vs TBC 14:30:00 Karachi, National Stadium

NZ vs SA ODI LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip with New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and South Africa's Temba Bavuma will take place at 9:30 AM IST.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live telecast in India

The NZ vs SA ODI Match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 channel in India.

NZ vs SA ODI Live streaming in Pakistan

The New Zealand vs South Africa ODI live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in India.