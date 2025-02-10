Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, ODI Tri-series 2025: Coin flip at 9:30 AM IST

NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE: The New Zealand vs South Africa ODI live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website in India.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
As South Africa begin their final warm-up tournament ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, they will take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the tri-series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.
 
Temba Bavuma and co. still have players returning to the camp ahead of the marquee 50-over tournament and will hope to kick start the series on a high against the Kiwis who already have one win under their bag after beating hosts Pakistan in the 1st ODI.  New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra will most likely miss the 2nd ODI after suffering a nasty head head injury in the 1st ODI against Pakistan that forced him to leave the field on the day.    Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
New Zealand vs South Africa ODI playing 11
 
New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William O'Rourke
 
South Africa playing 11 (probable): Temba Bavuma (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Junior Dala, Gideon Peters  ODI tri-series full schedule 
Date Match Teams Time (IST) Venue
Sat, 08 Feb 2025 1st ODI Match Pakistan vs New Zealand Match has been played (NZ won) Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium
Mon, 10 Feb 2025 2nd ODI Match New Zealand vs South Africa 10:00:00 Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium
Wed, 12 Feb 2025 3rd ODI Match Pakistan vs South Africa 14:30:00 Karachi, National Stadium
Fri, 14 Feb 2025 Final TBC vs TBC 14:30:00 Karachi, National Stadium
 
NZ vs SA ODI LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip with New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and South Africa's Temba Bavuma will take place at 9:30 AM IST. 
 
New Zealand vs South Africa Live telecast in India
 
The NZ vs SA ODI Match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 channel in India.
 
NZ vs SA ODI Live streaming in Pakistan
 
The New Zealand vs South Africa ODI live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Corbin Bosch Replaces Injured Nortje as South Africa Gears Up for Champions Trophy
 
In a dramatic turn of events, South Africa has called upon pace-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch as the official replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Bosch, fresh off a stellar campaign for MI Cape Town in the SA20, is set to bolster the Proteas' squad as they chase silverware on cricket’s grand stage.
 
The 30-year-old Bosch, who has been a standout performer for the Titans in List A cricket, now joins his younger brother Eathan Bosch, already in Pakistan with the Tri-Nation squad. The duo’s presence in the Proteas setup adds an extra layer of intrigue, marking a unique sibling pairing in the national squad.
 
Adding more firepower to their lineup, South Africa has also included teenage sensation Kwena Maphaka as a travelling reserve for the tournament. Bosch, Maphaka, and opener Tony de Zorzi will link up with the South African squad in Pakistan for the ongoing Tri-Series, featuring New Zealand and the hosts, Pakistan. The trio will be available for selection in the clash against New Zealand and the potential final, if the Proteas make it.
 
Further strengthening their arsenal, former Pakistan international Yasir Arafat has been roped in as a consultant for South Africa until the Champions Trophy 2025, and he has already joined the squad in the Tri-Series preparations.
 
South Africa’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad:

Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen.
Travelling Reserve: Kwena Maphaka
 
With a formidable squad stacked with experienced stars and rising talent, South Africa is leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of Champions Trophy glory. The Proteas’ pace attack now stands reinforced, and as the battle for supremacy heats up, all eyes will be on Bosch and the rest of the squad to deliver on cricket’s biggest stage.

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William ORourke, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne(w), Meeka eel Prince, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mihlali Mpongwana, Gideon Peters

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of New Zealand vs South Africa match of the truncated ODI Tri-series.
First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

