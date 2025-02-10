NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, ODI Tri-series 2025: Coin flip at 9:30 AM IST

9:08 AM
South Africa preparation for Champions Trophy 2025
Corbin Bosch Replaces Injured Nortje as South Africa Gears Up for Champions Trophy
In a dramatic turn of events, South Africa has called upon pace-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch as the official replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Bosch, fresh off a stellar campaign for MI Cape Town in the SA20, is set to bolster the Proteas' squad as they chase silverware on cricket’s grand stage.
The 30-year-old Bosch, who has been a standout performer for the Titans in List A cricket, now joins his younger brother Eathan Bosch, already in Pakistan with the Tri-Nation squad. The duo’s presence in the Proteas setup adds an extra layer of intrigue, marking a unique sibling pairing in the national squad.
Adding more firepower to their lineup, South Africa has also included teenage sensation Kwena Maphaka as a travelling reserve for the tournament. Bosch, Maphaka, and opener Tony de Zorzi will link up with the South African squad in Pakistan for the ongoing Tri-Series, featuring New Zealand and the hosts, Pakistan. The trio will be available for selection in the clash against New Zealand and the potential final, if the Proteas make it.
Further strengthening their arsenal, former Pakistan international Yasir Arafat has been roped in as a consultant for South Africa until the Champions Trophy 2025, and he has already joined the squad in the Tri-Series preparations.
South Africa’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad:
Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen.
Travelling Reserve: Kwena Maphaka
With a formidable squad stacked with experienced stars and rising talent, South Africa is leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of Champions Trophy glory. The Proteas’ pace attack now stands reinforced, and as the battle for supremacy heats up, all eyes will be on Bosch and the rest of the squad to deliver on cricket’s biggest stage.