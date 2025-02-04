IND vs ENG: Rahul vs Pant; who will be wicketkeeper in India's playing 11?

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England, starting Thursday, February 6. With India’s recent underwhelming performances in both ODI and Test cricket, and the all-important ICC Champions Trophy 2025 challenge up next, the series becomes even more crucial for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

However, India played only three ODIs in 2024 and now face multiple questions regarding team composition before the first match. The biggest of them all is who will play the role of wicketkeeper-batter in the 50-over format—KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant. Apart from this, the form of Rohit and Virat and the selection of spinners will be key areas of focus during the series.

KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant for wicket keeper spot

KL Rahul, India's incumbent wicketkeeper since August 2023, and Rishabh Pant are vying for the No. 5 spot in the upcoming ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy. Rahul has scored 276 runs in ten innings in the recent Test series, while Pant accumulated 255 runs in nine innings. Both players have had mixed domestic performances, but the choice could depend on team balance and whether India opts for a left-hand batter in their top six.

Rohit and Kohli look to regain form

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both struggling in recent series, are looking to find their rhythm ahead of the Champions Trophy. Rohit scored 3 and 28 in the Ranji Trophy, while Kohli was dismissed for 6. However, Rohit’s last successful ODI series was in Sri Lanka in August, where he scored 157 runs in three innings. Kohli, on the other hand, has been prolific in ODIs, with 765 runs in the 2023 World Cup, and is close to reaching 14,000 ODI runs.

Ravindra Jadeja’s return and India’s spin options

Ravindra Jadeja returns to India's ODI squad after missing out since the 2023 World Cup. While India has relied on Axar Patel and Washington Sundar as spin all-rounders, Jadeja's return adds depth. Jadeja was in excellent form in the Ranji Trophy with 12 wickets against Delhi, but concerns about minor back spasms linger.

India also decided to add in-form spinner Varun Chakravarthy to the squad on Tuesday. If Rohit Sharma and the management decide to hand Varun his maiden ODI cap in the series, India might have to select only one of the three spin all-rounders in the playing 11, with Varun playing as the other spinner.

