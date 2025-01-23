Ranji Trophy: Rohit Sharma fails to impress on return to Mumbai team

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rohit Sharma made his return to domestic cricket after almost a 10-year absence. He played for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
While everyone waited dearly for Team India skipper Rohit Sharma as he returned to domestic cricket after almost a 10-year-long gap, the 'Hitman' couldn't make a mark on his return and had to depart on just 3 runs against Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy on Thursday.
 
J & K bowler Umar Nazir Mir took the big wicket of Rohit as the opener batted for 19 deliveries only to be caught in the end at just 3. Yashasvi Jaiswal too was seen losing his wicket cheaply via LBW as he got sent back to the pavilion on just 4 runs at the beginning of the innings.  ALSO READ: Arshdeep becomes the highest wicket-taker for India in T20I history
 
Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane wouldn't have expected such a start to their Ranji Trophy match despite of having such a power-packed duo open for them. However, fans were still delighted to see their heroes play for the local sides after a long time.
First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

