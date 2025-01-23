SA20: Eastern Cape beat Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs, stay in top 3

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape's campaign gathered momentum after the defending SA20 champions claimed a third consecutive bonus point win, beating Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs.

Sunrisers remain in third place with 15 points, while the Capitals stay on nine points in fifth place.

It was a performance where the back-to-back champions had to show their character after being reduced to 53/5 after an impressive early burst by Capitals seamer Eathan Bosch (3/33) and new Australian recruit Jason Behrendorff. ALSO READ: We struggled to impose our game on India: Buttler after IND vs ENG 1st T20I

Bosch has now become the Capitals' leading wicket-taker with 26 scalps surpassing former captain Wayne Parnell's 24.

Sunrisers required a captain's innings and Aiden Markram delivered with a gutsy 68 not out off 55 balls to lift the Sunrisers up to 149/7.

Markram received lower order support from Marco Jansen (24 off 24 balls) and Liam Dawson (25 off 11 balls) to switch the momentum in favour of the home team.

Jansen is fast becoming an early contender for SA20 Season 3 Most Valuable Player (MVP) with the all-rounder following up his cameo with a brilliant new-ball spell.

The lanky left-arm seamer tore through the Capitals top order with figures of 3/7 and aided by Richard Gleeson (1/22) left the visitors in tatters at 28/4.

Capitals had handed Rookie Keagan Lion-Cachet an SA20 debut and the 22-year-old showed that he had both the skill and temperament to succeed at this level.

The right-hander struck a solid 28 in partnership with Marques Ackerman (25) to give the Sky Blues a semblance of hope.

However, Sunrisers were not to be denied on their home patch with Dawson (3/17) picking up both in quick succession to close out another bonus point win.