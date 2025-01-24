Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ranji Trophy 2025: When will Virat Kohli play at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Initially, Kohli was expected to play in Delhi's match against Saurashtra, but a neck sprain delayed his participation.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:44 AM IST
Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli is gearing up for his much-anticipated return to domestic cricket, as he prepares to represent Delhi in their final Ranji Trophy group-stage match. This marks Kohli’s first appearance in the prestigious tournament since November 2012, after stepping away from domestic cricket to focus on his international career.
 
When will Virat Kohli play?
 
Kohli's decision to return to domestic cricket comes after discussions with Rohan Jaitley, president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). The move is seen as part of his preparation for upcoming national duties, especially with India’s future series  on the horizon. Initially, Kohli was expected to play in Delhi's match against Saurashtra, but a neck sprain delayed his participation. However, he is now set to feature in Delhi’s upcoming Ranji Trophy game against Railways on January 30 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.  ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: How Rohit and others fared on return to domestic cricket
 
Previous Ranji Trophy Stint 
Kohli’s previous Ranji appearance dates back over a decade, during a match against Uttar Pradesh. In that game, he scored 14 runs in the first innings and 43 in the second. Despite his personal contributions, Delhi suffered a six-wicket defeat. At that time, Kohli had already made his mark on the international stage, and his domestic cricket career took a backseat to his growing global commitments.
 
Kohli's Comeback Amid Scrutiny
 
Kohli’s return to the domestic arena comes at a time when his recent Test performances have been under scrutiny, particularly following a lean run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Questions have been raised about his technique, and a return to domestic cricket offers him an opportunity to find his rhythm and regain confidence. With India preparing for an ODI series against England and the crucial ICC Champions Trophy, Kohli will be hoping his time in the Ranji Trophy can provide the perfect platform to sharpen his skills before these high-profile international assignments.
First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

