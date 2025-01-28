IND vs ENG: Why is Mohd Shami not playing against England in T20 series?

Pacer Mohammed Shami is not facing any fitness concerns, but decisions about his participation in the remaining matches of the T20I series against England will be made by the Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and head coach Gautam Gambhir. This was confirmed by India’s new batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, on Monday. Shami, who has not played for India since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, was named in the squad for the ongoing five-match T20I series, followed by three ODIs and the Champions Trophy. His absence from the first two T20 matches raised doubts about his fitness, but Kotak clarified that the veteran pacer is physically fit.

"Yes, Shami is fit, but whether he plays or not is not something I can answer," Kotak stated when asked about the bowler’s chances of featuring in the third T20I against England on Tuesday. Kotak emphasized that the decision to field Shami in upcoming matches depends on the team management's strategy, with particular attention to his workload and upcoming tournaments. Why is Shami not playing vs ENG in T20 series?

Suryakumar Yadav has often opted more spinner in his T20 squad as well which has proved to work well for the side be it against South Africa or now against England. It is likely that this approach will be continued by the skipper and Shami will be seen playing in the famous blue shirt when the 50-over format comes to play. Mohd Shami T20I stats for India Span Matches Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 2014-2022 23 23 79.3 1 711 24 3/15 29.62 8.94 19.8 0 0 The batting coach further mentioned that the decision regarding Shami's participation will be in the hands of captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir, who will monitor the pacer's workload, especially in the lead-up to significant events like the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19. Kotak assured that fitness is not an issue, highlighting that the management is planning Shami's participation carefully, taking into account how they wish to manage his load in the coming matches and series.

Shami, who had undergone ankle surgery in February 2024, has been in the spotlight for his absence from India’s Test squad for the series against Australia. Despite playing domestic cricket in shorter formats, Shami couldn’t regain full fitness in time for the series. While there were calls for his inclusion in the Test squad, the pacer’s injury recovery and fitness remained the key factors in his omission.

As the series against England progresses and with the Champions Trophy on the horizon, the Indian team will continue to assess Shami’s fitness and playing time, ensuring his readiness for the major events ahead.