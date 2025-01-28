3rd T20: India vs England Playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

After winning the first two T20 Internationals against England, Suryakumar Yadav's Team India will be aiming to take unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot today. However, the Three Lions are expected to come hard on Indian bowlers given the Rajkot wicket is likely to be a batting paradise.

While England went for an unchanged Playing 11, India might bring Mohammed Shami in place of Ravi Bishnoi given the Rajkot's wicket nature, batters can hit the ball through the line.

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here Replacements Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh were seen in action during India’s latest practice session, hinting at potential tweaks in the team. Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar, both of whom featured in the previous game, are likely to retain their spots in the playing XI.

Strategising the bowling attack

India may opt to bolster their pace department by leaving out spinner Ravi Bishnoi in favour of an additional fast bowler. Harshit Rana has emerged as a viable option should the management choose to conserve Mohammed Shami for the latter stages of the series and the upcoming ODI assignments.

Shami fit, decision pending on inclusion

Also Read

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that Mohammed Shami is fit but stated that the decision to include him will rest with head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav. "There is definitely a plan,” Kotak remarked, adding, "They’re looking at him not only for the current matches but also for the one-dayers and Champions Trophy. His fitness isn’t an issue; it’s about how they plan to manage his workload."

India vs England 3rd T20 playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

England Playing 11: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Check Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule here Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India vs England head-to-head in T20s

Total matches played: 26

India won: 15

England won: 11

IND vs ENG squads for T20 series India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed

India vs England 3rd T20 live toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs England 3rd T20 be played in Rajkot?

The 3rd T20 between India and England will be played on Tuesday, January 28.

When will the toss take place for the India vs England 2nd T20I in Rajkot?

The live toss for the India vs England 3rd T20 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the live telecast of India vs England 3rd T20 match be available in India?

Star Sports Network will live telecast IND vs ENG 3rd T20 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast India vs England match with English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD in Hindi commentary

Where will the live streaming of IND vs ENG 3rd T20 match be available in India?