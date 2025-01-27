PAK vs WI: Pakistan skipper Masood gets irritated at media during presser

Pakistan suffered a huge 120-run loss in the second Test in Multan against the West Indies on Monday, which saw them finishing at the bottom of the WTC points table for the 2023-25 cycle. This was Pakistan’s fourth loss in the last five Tests they have played, putting Pakistani skipper Shan Masood in the crosshairs of media scrutiny during the post-match press conference. One media person asked Shan whether he would step down from his position as the skipper of the Pakistan Test team or if the PCB would have to remove him to make the change. Shan seemingly became upset by this question and asked the media not to disrespect players who represent their country through below-the-belt questions.

Masood stands firm against disrespect

Masood, visibly frustrated, ignored the question and requested the next query. However, when the journalist insisted on getting an answer, the captain made his stance clear. He expressed that while the journalist was entitled to their opinion, the tone of the question was disrespectful. Masood emphasised that players, including himself, represent Pakistan and deserve respect. He stated that disrespect would not be tolerated, regardless of the circumstances, and urged the media to recognise the hard work and dedication of the team.

PCB is the decision-maker, says Masood

The captain also addressed the issue of leadership, reiterating that the PCB is the ultimate decision-maker when it comes to team selections and leadership. He made it clear that the players have always accepted the decisions of the Board. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the team but called for more understanding and appreciation from the media. Masood pointed out that the team has shown progress, including winning three of the last four Test matches at home, and that they are trying to implement a different approach to the game.

Pakistan’s struggles against West Indies

Reflecting on the match, Masood admitted that Pakistan missed a crucial opportunity when they failed to dismiss the West Indies’ lower order quickly after reducing them to 38 for 7 and 64 for 8. He expressed disappointment over the team’s inability to capitalise on these moments. He also pointed out the batting deficiencies that contributed to the defeat, acknowledging that the team needs to address these issues for future success. (With PTI Inputs)