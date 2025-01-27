Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Playing 11: England unchanged for do-or-die game

IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Playing 11: England unchanged for do-or-die game

England are trailing 0-2 in the five-match T20 series against India and need to win all three remaining games to win the series

England cricket team
England cricket team (PIC: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 8:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
England's tour of India has begun in the least preferred manner for the Three Lions. After two matches in the five-match T20 series, they are trailing 0-2 against the Men in Blue and are now in a do-or-die situation for the rest of the series. However, despite all the setbacks, the English side has decided to back their playing XI from the second T20 as they announced an unchanged XI for the third T20 in Rajkot on Tuesday. England continued their trend of announcing their squad a day prior to the game, just as they did for the first two T20s in Kolkata and Chennai, respectively.
 
England playing XI for the 3rd T20 in Rajkot: 
Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
 
Rewarding the efforts in Chennai
 
England failed in all three departments during the first T20 in Kolkata, as they were bundled out for just 132 while batting first and allowed the Indian batters to chase down the total in just 12.4 overs with seven wickets to spare. 

Also Read

IND vs ENG: Mark Wood says English team is not worried about leaking runs

IND vs ENG 3rd T20: Pitch report and key stats of Rajkot cricket stadium

India vs England 2nd T20 Playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

IND vs ENG: Tilak Varma explains how he remained calm during death overs

IND vs ENG: Tilak's mature, smart innings was the difference - Brydon Carse

 
After the first match disaster, England made two changes as Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith came in for Gus Atkinson and Jacob Bethell. Suddenly, they looked like a much better side during the second T20 in Chennai. While batting first, despite losing some quick wickets, they managed to post a challenging total of 165 on the board and forced India to test their limits during the chase. At one point, England looked like favourites to win the match when they removed eight Indian wickets for just 146 runs. However, the southpaw Tilak Varma, with his masterclass innings of 72 not out, took India over the line with two wickets and four balls to spare.
 
Now, the team has decided to back the same playing XI for the third T20 in Rajkot in the hopes of finally securing a win and keeping the series alive.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PAK vs WI: Pakistan skipper Masood gets irritated at media during presser

Bumrah makes history by becoming ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year

What is two-tier based Test system that MCC wants to propose to ICC

2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinal date, time, and live streaming

Ranji Trophy: Points table and qualification scenario of all elite teams

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story