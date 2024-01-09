IND vs SA 2nd Test: ICC rates Cape Town's Newlands pitch as unsatisfactory

If a venue reaches six demerit points, it is suspended from hosting any international cricket for 12 months. The penalty is 24 months in case of 12 demerit points.
These points remain active for a rolling five-year period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was exceptionally vocal in his criticism of the Newlands surface.
"We saw what happened in this match, how the pitch played. I don't mind playing on pitches like this. As long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India and don't talk too much about Indian pitches," Rohit had told reporters in his post-match press meet.
"Because you come to Test cricket to challenge yourself. Yes, it is dangerous. It is challenging. So, and when people come to India, it is again pretty challenging as well.
If the pitch starts turning (in India), people start talking about 'Puff of dust! Puff of dust!' There's so much crack here (Newlands) on the pitch," he added.
Even South African coach Shukri Conrad was citical of the Cape Town track.
"I don't know what people want me to say. You only need to look at the scores. 1.5-day Test match! You need to look at how they chased 80 (79). It's a sad state when you need more luck than skill. All the ethics and values of Test cricket go out the window," Conrad had said.