Home / Cricket / News / Ranji Trophy: Yash Dhull removed as Delhi captain after Puducherry loss

Ranji Trophy: Yash Dhull removed as Delhi captain after Puducherry loss

Senior batter Himmat Singh will now lead the side that takes on Jammu and Kashmir in an away game from January 12

Credit: ICC
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Yash Dhull was on Monday removed as Delhi captain, hours after the team suffered a heavy defeat against Puducherry in their Ranji Trophy opening match.

Senior batter Himmat Singh will now lead the side that takes on Jammu and Kashmir in an away game from January 12.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In an attempt to revive Delhi's flagging fortunes, U-19 World Cup-winning captain Dhull was made the skipper of the side in December 2022.

Since making his debut in February 2022, Dhull has made 1185 runs at an average of 43.88. Dhull made two and 23 in the nine-wicket loss to Puducherry at home.

The 21-year-old had also led the side in the white-ball tournaments earlier in the season.

"Yash is a talented player but is out of form. We wanted him to do well as a batter, that is why we have relieved him of captaincy duties. Himmat is our senior player and has done very well for us. He will captain the side," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.

Dhull has struggled against fast bowlers, of late and was reluctant to open the innings.

Himmat had led Delhi to a momentous win over Mumbai in the former's absence last season. The 27-year-old has played 22 first-class games, having made his debut back in 2017.

The team manages to court unwanted attention season after season. Last year, senior players Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey left Delhi and moved to UP and Vidarbha respectively.

Senior pacers Navdeep Saini, who was named in the India A squad to face visiting England Lions, and Ishant Sharma won't be travelling with the team to Jammu.

It has been learnt that veteran pacer Ishant will only be available for Delhi's home games.

Delhi, who have won Ranji Trophy seven times, last lifted the coveted trophy back in 2007-08.

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

World Cup: Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from all 3 formats

Ranji Trophy: Dhull to lead 26-member Delhi team, Badoni named his deputy

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

SA 20: For journeyman Liam Livingstone, playing for England first choice

Riyan Parag hits 2nd-fastest century in Ranji Trophy. Check who tops list

Proteas wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen announces Test retirement

IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20 Preview: India eye home series win over Australia

IND vs AFG T20s: What to expect from Rohit Sharma's men in 3-match series

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ranji TrophyDDCADomestic cricket

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story