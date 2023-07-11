IND vs WI 1st Test: Here's why India's number one position is in danger

After losing the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 against Australia, the Indian team remained at the number one position in Test cricket. However, that position will come under threat if they lose, or even draw a single game against the West Indies in their upcoming series, which begins on July 12 with the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica.

According to International Cricket Council (ICC)’s rankings predictor, the Indian team would have to win both matches to avoid slipping from the number one position. It is because, if Australia go on to win the Ashes 4-1, they will take over India even if the men in blue win 2-0.

But if England manage to win two games and Australia win the Ashes 3-2, then India must win their series 2-0 to stay at the top of the rankings issued by the global cricket governing body, after the end of every Test series.

In a circumstance where England stage a remarkable comeback and go on to win the Ashes 3-2 after being 0-2 down, then a series win, even a 1-0 margin, will keep them at the numero uno position.

If India lose the series, which is highly unlikely but not impossible, they will not only be out of the number one contention but will also suffer a lot in their ICC WTC campaign. If India draw the series 0-0 or 1-1 and England win the Ashes, both the teams will have same points (117), but India will remain at the number one position in the ICC Test rankings.