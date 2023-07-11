WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

India will begin their 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-match Test series against West Indies, starting Wednesday (July 12) at Roseau in Dominica. With veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from India’s Test squad, India could make quite a few changes in their Playing 11 from the one played in the WTC final against Australia. According to various media reports, Mumbai batter Yashashvi Jaiswal is likely to be drafted into India’s Playing 11 for the first Test. He will take Pujara’s number 3 spot in India’s XI. A southpaw at number 3 spot will provide much-needed variety in India’s batting line-up.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Indian team management might hand a Test debut to wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan in the Dominica Test. Kishan is likely to replace KS Bharat, who didn’t perform well with the bat in the five Tests he played, in India’s Playing XI vs West Indies.

However, Kishan’s keeping against the spinners is not as good as Bharat’s. And if reports have to be believed, the management would take a call on this on the eve of the match.

In the bowling department, India are likely to go with two spinners in their line-up given the Dominica wicket traditionally favour the slow bowlers. While Mohammed Siraj will lead the Indian pace attack, Shardul could be the second pacer.

1st Test: India vs West Indies Playing 11

India playing 11 probables:

Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan/KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

West Indies Playing 11 probables:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Riefer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua de Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Rakheem Cornwall.



India vs West Indies head-to-head in Tests

Overall India and West Indies have played against each other 98 times. West Indies hold the advantage in head-to-head comparison with 30 wins while India managed emerge victorious 22 times.

IND vs WI head-to-head in Tests



Matches: 98

West Indies won: 30

India won: 22

Drawn: 46

WI vs IND head to head in the Caribbean

Matches played: 51

India won: 9

West Indies won: 16

Drawn: 26

India vs West Indies in the last 5 matches

However, in recent times India have a clear advantage over Caribbean nations, winning 4 of the last five encounters with one game ending in a draw.

India won by 257 runs (2019)

India won by 318 runs (2019)

India won by 10 wickets (2018)

India won by an innings and 272 runs (2018)

Match drawn (2016)

India tour of West Indies 2023: When and Where to watch WI vs IND 1st Test

When India vs West Indies 1st will take place?

The West Indies vs India 1st Test will begin on July 12, Wednesday.

What is the venue of the WI vs IND 1st Test?

The venue for the IND vs WI 1st Test is Roseau in Dominica.

When West Indies vs India live toss will take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The WI vs IND live toss for the first Test will take place at 7 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs West Indies 1st Test according to Indian Standard Time?

The 1st Test between West Indies and India will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs WI 1st Test?

Sports 18 will live broadcast West Indies vs India 1st Test in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs IND 1st Test in India for free?

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs West Indies 1st Test in India for free.

Here are the squads of both teams:

India’s squad for West Indies Tests: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies’ squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan