IND vs WI 1st Test: Kohli could emulate Tendulkar for this unique record

India vs West Indies Tests: Virat Kohli is close to emulating Sachin Tendulkar for yet another record, although this one is not related to runs or matches

Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Virat Kohli, who has many records to his name, can add a unique one to that long list after he plays the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies. Kohli, who played against West Indian Test legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul in 2011, will be playing against his son Tagenarine Chanderpual, who is likely to be chosen as the opening batter for the hosts for the first Test. 

By playing against this father-son duo, Kohli will equal another of Sachin Tendulkar’s records of playing a Test against a father-son duo. Tendulkar, who played against Shaun Marsh in 2011, had played against his father, Geoff Marsh in 1992. 

Chanderpauls and Marshs are not the only father-son duos in the game. Cricket over the years, has seen a lot of father-son duos who have played internationally. Some of the famous ones are listed below.

Chris Broad and Stuart Broad- England

Peter Pollock and Shaun Pollock- South Africa

Lance Cairns and Chris Cairns- New Zealand

Vijay Manjrekar and Sanjay Manjrekar- India

Roger Binny and Stuart Binny- India

Kevin Curran-Sam Curran-Tom Curran- Zimbabwe and England

Alan Butcher-Mark Butcher- England

Rod Latham- Tom Latham- New Zealand

Sunil Gavaskar- Rohan Gavaskar- India

Datt Gaekwad- Anshuman Gaekwad- India

India and West Indies will be starting their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 campaign with this two-match series. The first match will begin on July 12 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. The second match will be played at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spin, Trinidad and Tobago. India's number one ranking in Tests will be on line if they do not win this series by a margin of 2-0 and Australia go on to win the Ashes. 

Post the Tests, Team India will play a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series against the hosts West Indies as well. 

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

