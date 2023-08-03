After a thrilling ODI battle between India and West Indies, where India clinched the series by 2-1, it's time to move towards more exciting matches. India is set to face West Indies in five T20Is, which will begin on 3rd August 2023 at 8 pm IST.

India will look forward to winning the T20I series as well after defeating the Caribbean in Test and ODIs. On the other end, West Indies will come with a revenge mindset in their favourite format of cricket.





ALSO READ: WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India The host has called their wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope and fast bowler Oshane Thomas to add strength to the 15-member squad under the captaincy of Rovman Powell.

While the Indian team has already announced their 15-member squad. India will play with the youngsters as the senior players, like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are rested.

When will the 1st T20I between India and West Indies begin?

The first T20I between India and West Indies will begin on August 3 at 8 pm IST.

Where will Ind vs WI 1st T20 play?

The first T20I between Ind vs WI will be held at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago.

India vs West Indies 1st T20: Pitch report

The pitch for the 1st T20I between Ind vs WI at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium is a slower one, and it will be equally helpful for batters and bowlers.

The ball will swing well in the beginning and might provide some reverse swing at the end. Batters need to show some patience and play carefully. The team might choose to bowl after winning the toss. The average first-inning score is 137.

Which TV channel will telecast Ind vs WI 1st T20I? The sports enthusiast can watch the live action between India and West Indies on DD Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st T20I? The T20I series between India and West Indies will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and Jio Cinema.

India vs West Indies T20I series: Schedule Aug 03, Thu - India vs West Indies, 1st T20 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad

Aug 06, Sun - India vs West Indies, 2nd T20 at Providence Stadium, Guyana

Aug 08, Tue - India vs West Indies, 3rd T20 at Providence Stadium, Guyana

Aug 12, Sat - India vs West Indies, 4th T20 at CBR Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Aug 13, Sun - India vs West Indies, 5th T20 at CBR Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

All matches will begin at 8 pm IST India and West Indies squad for T20I series

India:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies:

Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas