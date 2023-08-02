Home / Companies / News / Amazon, Google wooed by India for $750 million cricket rights: Reports

Amazon, Google wooed by India for $750 million cricket rights: Reports

The proposed starting date of the auction process for the media rights of the so-called bilateral series, played by the Indian team against other countries

Bloomberg
Photo: Sportzpics

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Anto Antony


India’s cricket governing body is trying to lure global giants Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. to bid in a media rights auction of its team’s games amid waning interest from firms who had recently competed fiercely for the wildly successful Indian Premier League.
 
The proposed starting date of the auction process for the media rights of the so-called bilateral series, played by the Indian team against other countries, for the next five years is postponed by at least two weeks as the Board of Control for Cricket in India reaches out to more firms to drum up interest in the property, according to people familiar with the matter.

The lukewarm response by media firms ahead of the auction highlights the struggle to make money amid weak advertising revenues, with the shorter-format IPL being the top cricket property garnering higher viewership over the years. The sale process is running two weeks behind a timeline suggested by its adviser, Ernst & Young, under which auctions would have been completed by August end, they said.

EY expects the sale of rights to 102 matches to raise at least $750 million, almost the same price for what it was sold five years back, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. In contrast, the rights to IPL, which was auctioned last year, had surged almost threefold from the previous offering.

The IPL remains one of the world’s most popular sporting contests and is still garnering the most eyeballs among cricket events. Last year, BCCI raised record amounts of money by selling media rights for the IPL through an auction as Viacom 18 Media Ltd., controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Walt Disney Co. outbid rivals, including Sony Group Corp. 

However, Ambani’s JioCinema put the 2023 edition of IPL online for free and Disney struggled to make profits due to weak advertisement revenues. 

Viacom 18 will aggressively bid for the digital media rights to the bilateral series, while Disney undergoing a round of cost reduction globally, might take a cautious stance, the people said.

Representatives for BCCI, Disney and EY declined to comment. Spokespersons Viacom 18, Amazon and Alphabet didn’t respond to emails seeking comments.

Star India, a Disney unit since 2019, had bought rights for the bilateral series in the five years from 2018 for 61 billion rupees ($741 million) and has clocked losses of about 10 billion rupees from the asset, the people said. A decision on breaking up the media rights into digital and linear this time around and conducting an e-auction is yet to be taken, they said.

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Also Read

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google employee salaries leaked, software engineers paid Rs 5.90 crore

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

Reliance Retail's valuation now nearly twice that of RIL's O2C business

Lupin gets USFDA approval to market generic skin treatment medication

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Eveready growth to be backed by 'adequate' profitability: MD Suvamoy Saha

Wheels India pegs domestic wheel business to pick-up post monsoon

Topics :GoogleAmazonCricketsports

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Chinese carmaker BYD faces investigation for underpaying tax in India: Rpt

Ambuja Cements to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries: Reports

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story