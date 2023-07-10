IND vs WI Tests: Four West Indian stars who could challenge India's might

Team India is headed to the Caribbean islands for a full-fledged tour that will see the Rohit Sharma-led side begin their World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with a two-match series against the West Indies. There is gloom in Caribbean cricket after their team’s unacceptable showing at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier where they lost to Scotland and the Netherlands and for the first time in history, failed to qualify for the Men's ODI World Cup.

India’s tour could help make cricket become a major talking point once again and the players representing the West Indies would want those talks to be in positive. For that, they would have to beat the Indians and there are certain players who could overcome the Indian challenge with their individual brilliance.

Kraigg Brathwaite

He is aggressive in nature, can bowl a bit, and captains the side brilliantly as well. Apart from these qualities what separates Kraigg Brathwaite from the rest is his patience at the crease. With 5,349 Test runs under his belt in 85 matches, he is the most experienced member of this West Indies team. He holds the key as far as batting is concerned as the 30-year-old has 12 Test hundreds to his name and looks set to get many more.

Jason Holder

Suffering from the humiliation of being hit for 30 runs at the hands of Logan van Beek in the super over in the CWC Qualifier, Holder would be waiting for this opportunity to get over the bad feeling and begin a fresh chapter to his brilliant Test career. The tall Bajan all-rounder has 155 wickets and 2,744 runs in his kitty in 62 Tests, showing that he is a true all-rounder. India must be wary of his skill of taking wickets with the old ball in Tests.

Alzarri Joseph

Joseph was one of the bright prospects of the West Indies in an otherwise dull CWC Qualifier in Zimbabwe. He went on to become the fastest West Indian to 100 ODI wickets. In Tests, his pace and bounce could be dangerous against Indian batters. He is more than capable with the bat too. Part of the Under-19 World Cup winning squad of 2016, Joseph has graduated to take to 84 wickets and hit two Test fifties in 28 matches in the red-ball format.

Kemar Roach

A veteran of West Indies pacer Kemar Roach is a wily old fox. Even at 35 and having gone through multiple injuries, the pacer might have cut down his pace, but not the ability to take wickets. With 261 wickets in 77 matches, Roach is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests for West Indies behind legends Courtney Walsh, Curtley Ambrose, Malcolm Marshall, and Lance Gibbs. He might be playing the last few years of international cricket, but he could be the game-changer.