Why is batting legend Gavaskar disappointed by Rohit Sharma's captaincy?

With India failing to win knockout matches under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar criticised the captain and team management.

Speaking at an event, Gavaskar said Rohit's captaincy has been disappointing.

"I expected more from Rohit. In India it is different, but when you do well overseas that is really the test. That is where he has been a little disappointing. Even in the T20 format, with all the experience of the IPL, hundreds of matches as captain, with a mix of best IPL players not being able to get to the finals has been disappointing," Gavaskar added.

The former India captain also questioned selectors and BCCI, stating whether a proper review of India's losses was done or not.

Talking about India's World Test Championship final debacle against Australia, Gavaskar said that BCCI should have sought an explanation from coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit.