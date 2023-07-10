Home / Cricket / News / Why is batting legend Gavaskar disappointed by Rohit Sharma's captaincy?

Why is batting legend Gavaskar disappointed by Rohit Sharma's captaincy?

Sunil Gavaskar even questioned Rohit Sharma's statement about the lack of preparation ahead of the WTC final

BS Web Team New Delhi
India's legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at captain Rohit Sharma.

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
With India failing to win knockout matches under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar criticised the captain and team management.

Speaking at an event, Gavaskar said Rohit's captaincy has been disappointing.

"I expected more from Rohit. In India it is different, but when you do well overseas that is really the test. That is where he has been a little disappointing. Even in the T20 format, with all the experience of the IPL, hundreds of matches as captain, with a mix of best IPL players not being able to get to the finals has been disappointing," Gavaskar added.

The former India captain also questioned selectors and BCCI, stating whether a proper review of India's losses was done or not.

Talking about India's World Test Championship final debacle against Australia, Gavaskar said that BCCI should have sought an explanation from coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit.

"You didn't know about Travis Head's weakness against the short ball?' Why was the bouncer employed only when he had scored 80 runs? You know, the moment Head came into bat, in the commentary box, we had Ricky Ponting saying, 'Bounce him, bounce him.' Everyone knew about it but we didn't try."

India vs West Indies T20Is schedule
Date Match details Time (IST) venue
3-Aug 1st T20I 8:00 PM Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
6-Aug 2nd T20I 8:00 PM Providence Stadium, Guyana
8-Aug 3rd T20I 8:00 PM Providence Stadium, Guyana
12-Aug 4th T20I 8:00 PM Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
13-Aug 5th T20I 8:00 PM Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndia cricket teamsunil gavaskar

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

