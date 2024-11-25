India creates history with 1st win over Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium

Jasprit Bumrah led Team India with their emphatic 295-run win over Australia in the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, handing the Aussies their first-ever Test loss at the new Perth Stadium. Before Monday, Australia had won all four of their Test matches in Perth against India, New Zealand, the West Indies, and Pakistan. The now-concluded Test between India and Australia was only the fifth Test at the Optus stadium has hosted since its inauguration in 2018. The same two teams were present in that Test too, but the result was the polar opposite as Australia won the Test by 146 runs.

Full list of Test matches at Perth Stadium

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date Australia India India 295 Nov 22-26, 2024 Australia Pakistan Australia 360 runs Dec 14-17, 2023 Australia West Indies Australia 164 runs Nov 30-Dec 4, 2022 Australia New Zealand Australia 296 runs Dec 12-15, 2019 Australia India Australia 146 runs Dec 14-18, 2018

The first Test match of the Perth's Optus Stadium was between Australia and India in 2018. Australia won the toss in the match and opted to bat first. They scored 326 runs in the first innings before getting India all-out on 283 runs, despite Virat Kohli's brilliant century. Australia with the help to 243 runs in the second innings gave India 287 runs targer. But, the Indian batters were unable to read the ball as they were bundled out on just 140 runs to give Australia an easy 146 runs win.Australia returned to Perth Stadium a year later against New Zealand, where they Marnus Labuschagne's brilliant first innings century and Mitchell Strac's nine wicketb haul min the match, they crushed the Kiwi's to win the game by 296 runs.Australia's third win at the venue came in 2022 when with the help of Marnus Labuschagne's double century in first innings and century in the second innings they registeres a comforable 164 runs win over West Indies.The fourth match of the Perth Stadium featured Australia and Pakistan, where the Aussies completely outclassed the Pakistani side and registered thier biggest win at venue as they beat the Pakistani team by 360 runs.Two teams who started the story of Perth Stadium were once again face-to-face six years later in 2024. While it seem like Australia will repeat history once again after dismissing the Indian side on just 150 in the first innings. India had other plans as they cameback as hard as they could and bundled out Australia on just 104, before putting 487 on the board in the second innings to hand Australia a huge 534 runs target to chase. The home team eventually crumbled out as they werea all-out on 238 to hand India 295 runs win and their win streak at the venue.