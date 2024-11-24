IND vs AUS: Full list of highest run chases in Test cricket in Australia

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Australia's highest successful run-chase at home is 369 runs, which they achieved against Pakistan in Hobart on November 18, 1999.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 3:22 PM IST
The Indian cricket team enjoyed a brilliant outing with the bat in the second innings of the first match of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India vs Australia Test series) at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Despite being dismissed for a sub-par total of 150, India came back strong in the second innings, thanks to the record partnership between their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul followed by a magnificent century by Virat Kohli.  India declared at 487-6 in the second innings, putting 534-run target for Australia. The 534-run target would be the highest target chased by any team in a Test in Australia if the hosts managed to do so.  Check India vs Australia 1st Test full scorecard here  Ahead of the India vs Australia 1st Test in Perth, the highest-ever successful chase was achieved by South Africa when they chased down the 414-run target set by Australia in the 2008 Perth Test.  Australia's highest successful run-chase at home is 369 runs, which they achieved against Pakistan in Hobart on November 18, 1999.
 
Highest successful run chase in Australia in Test 
Team Score Opposition Ground Start Date
South Africa 414/4 v Australia W.A.C.A 17-Dec-08
Australia 369/6 v Pakistan Hobart 18-Nov-99
Australia 342/8 v India W.A.C.A 16-Dec-77
England 332/7 v Australia Melbourne 29-Dec-28
India 329/7 v Australia Brisbane 15-Jan-21
Australia 315/6 v England Adelaide 17-Jan-02
England 298/4 v Australia Melbourne 1 Mar 1895
South Africa 297/4 v Australia Melbourne 06-Feb-53
Australia 288/2 v South Africa Sydney 02-Jan-06
Australia 287/5 v England Melbourne 08-Mar-29
England 282/9 v Australia Melbourne 01-Jan-08
Australia 276/4 v England Sydney 26 Feb 1898
Australia 275/8 v England Sydney 13-Dec-07
Australia 260/9 v West Indies Melbourne 31-Dec-51
 
India eyeing 500
 
With the momentum the Indian side has, India made most of it and the lead has surpassed 500. No team with a 500-plus score in the third innings in Australia has ever lost a Test match. However, the highest score of 616 set by the West Indies is the only time a 500-plus third innings total ended in a draw in Australia, as on all other occasions, teams ended up winning the Test.
 
Highest third innings total in Australia 

Team Score Result Opposition Ground Date
West Indies 616 draw v Australia Adelaide 24-Jan-69
Australia 582 won v England Adelaide 14-Jan-21
Australia 581 won v England Sydney 17-Dec-20
Australia 578 won v South Africa Melbourne 17-Feb-11
South Africa 569 won v Australia W.A.C.A 30-Nov-12
Australia 564 won v England Melbourne 01-Jan-37
Australia 554 won v South Africa Melbourne 31-Dec-31
South Africa 540/8d won v Australia W.A.C.A 03-Nov-16
Australia 536 draw v England Melbourne 01-Jan-47
Australia 528/8d draw v South Africa W.A.C.A 16-Dec-05
Australia 527/5d won v England W.A.C.A 14-Dec-06
England 517/1d draw v Australia Brisbane 25-Nov-10
Australia 513/5d won v Sri Lanka Hobart 16-Dec-89
Australia 506 won v England Adelaide 10-Jan-08
 
Tough task ahead for Australia
 
The home team, Australia, will have a tough task ahead in the fourth innings, as they will need to shatter multiple records if India surpasses the lead of 414 runs in the third innings. They will have to set a record chase in order to take the lead in the five-match series. They may also have to break the highest fourth innings total record of 450, set by Pakistan in 2016 (Pakistan lost the game by 39 runs).
 
Highest fourth innings totals in Australia 
Team Score Result Opposition Ground Date
Pakistan 450 lost v Australia Brisbane 15-Dec-16
India 445 lost v Australia Adelaide 28-Jan-78
England 417 lost v Australia Melbourne 12-Mar-77
South Africa 414/4 won v Australia W.A.C.A 17-Dec-08
England 411 lost v Australia Sydney 19-Dec-24
Sri Lanka 410 lost v Australia Hobart 16-Nov-07
Australia 381/7 draw v New Zealand W.A.C.A 30-Nov-01
England 370 lost v Australia Adelaide 14-Jan-21
England 370 lost v Australia Brisbane 23-Nov-06
Australia 369/6 won v Pakistan Hobart 18-Nov-99
England 363 lost v Australia Adelaide 16-Jan-25
Australia 361 lost v South Africa W.A.C.A 03-Nov-16
Australia 357/6 draw v India Sydney 02-Jan-04
India 355 lost v Australia Brisbane 19-Jan-68
 
First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

