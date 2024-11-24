India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 3: All eyes on Jaiswal's century in Perth today

The Day 3 action of the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India vs Australia, is set to resume from Perth Stadium on Sunday, November 23, with India looking to extend their lead with all ten wickets of the second innings still in play.

India put up a dominant show on Day 2, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (90 not out) and KL Rahul (62 not out) adding an unbeaten 172 runs for the first wicket in the second innings to record India’s first 100-run first-wicket stand in Australia since 2004 (Virender Sehwag and Akash Chopra, Sydney). The duo will now aim to break the highest-ever first-wicket stand by an Indian pair on Sunday, a record held by the great Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who added 191 runs for the first wicket in the 1986 Sydney Test.

Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah will hope that his batsmen bat for all three sessions of the day and take a huge lead of at least 400-plus, as the wicket is getting flat. With the batting depth the home team possesses, anything less than 300 might become tough to defend for the Indian bowlers.

Earlier, India bundled out the Aussie side for just 104 to take a much-needed 46-run lead in the first innings.

India scorecard after Day 2: India 2nd Innings Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 90 193 7 2 46.63 KL Rahul not out 62 153 4 0 40.52 Extras 20 (lb 11, nb 4, w 5) Total 57 Ov (RR: 3.01): 172/0 Bowling O M R W ECON WD Mitchell Starc 12 2 43 0 3.58 0 Josh Hazlewood 10 5 9 0 0.9 0 Pat Cummins 13 2 44 0 3.38 1 Mitchell Marsh 6 0 27 0 4.5 0 Nathan Lyon 13 3 28 0 2.15 0 Marnus Labuschagne 2 0 2 0 1 0 Travis Head 1 0 8 0 8 0

Australia vs India 1st Test Day 3 live telecast details:

Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and India at Perth will be live telecast on Star Sports Networks in India.

Australia vs India 1st Test Day 3 live streaming details:

Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and India at Perth will be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

