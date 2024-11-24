Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 3: All eyes on Jaiswal's century in Perth today
LiveNew Update

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 3: All eyes on Jaiswal's century in Perth today

Get all the updates related to IND vs AUS 1st Test in Perth here. Check India vs Australia LIVE FULL scorecard here. Disney+Hotstar to live stream IND vs AUS match

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs Australia Live Updates
India vs Australia Live Updates 1st Test Day 3

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 6:04 AM IST
The Day 3 action of the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India vs Australia, is set to resume from Perth Stadium on Sunday, November 23, with India looking to extend their lead with all ten wickets of the second innings still in play.
 
India put up a dominant show on Day 2, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (90 not out) and KL Rahul (62 not out) adding an unbeaten 172 runs for the first wicket in the second innings to record India’s first 100-run first-wicket stand in Australia since 2004 (Virender Sehwag and Akash Chopra, Sydney). The duo will now aim to break the highest-ever first-wicket stand by an Indian pair on Sunday, a record held by the great Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who added 191 runs for the first wicket in the 1986 Sydney Test.
 
Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah will hope that his batsmen bat for all three sessions of the day and take a huge lead of at least 400-plus, as the wicket is getting flat. With the batting depth the home team possesses, anything less than 300 might become tough to defend for the Indian bowlers.
 
Earlier, India bundled out the Aussie side for just 104 to take a much-needed 46-run lead in the first innings.
 
India scorecard after Day 2: 
India 2nd Innings
Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 90 193 7 2 46.63
KL Rahul not out 62 153 4 0 40.52
Extras
20 (lb 11, nb 4, w 5)
Total
57 Ov (RR: 3.01): 172/0
Bowling O M R W ECON WD
Mitchell Starc 12 2 43 0 3.58 0
Josh Hazlewood 10 5 9 0 0.9 0
Pat Cummins 13 2 44 0 3.38 1
Mitchell Marsh 6 0 27 0 4.5 0
Nathan Lyon 13 3 28 0 2.15 0
Marnus Labuschagne 2 0 2 0 1 0
Travis Head 1 0 8 0 8 0
 
Australia vs India 1st Test Day 3 live telecast details: 
Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and India at Perth will be live telecast on Star Sports Networks in India.
 
Australia vs India 1st Test Day 3 live streaming details: 
Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and India at Perth will be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
 
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 1st Test Day 3 here.

Key Events

6:04 AM

1st Test Day 2 | WATCH IND vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS

1st Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES

Harshit Rana's Dream Debut: From Nervous Wait to Match-Winning Performance

 Harshit Rana's India debut at Perth against Australia wasn’t just another milestone; it was a tale of resilience, nerves, and eventual triumph. Before stepping onto the field, the young pacer found himself in a whirlwind of emotions. But the unwavering faith and advice from head coach Gautam Gambhir and his parents kept him steady through the storm.  
 
"It was difficult to wait for my debut," Rana confessed, his voice tinged with honesty during the post-match press conference. "But Gauti bhai told me to be patient, to prepare mentally, and to remember that representing India is bigger than anything else. He gave me the confidence to keep everything aside and focus on the honour of playing for the country."  
 
His parents played no small role in his journey. "I talk to my mom and dad before and after every match. They told me to stay patient, that God would fulfil my dreams. That faith kept me going," Rana said.  
 
When the big news finally came—a day before the match—Rana’s excitement turned into sleepless anticipation. "I grew up waking up early to watch cricket in Australia with my dad. To think I would now be playing here was surreal. I couldn’t sleep after hearing about my debut," he admitted, chuckling at the memory.  
 
And what a debut it turned out to be. Stepping onto the hallowed turf of Perth, Rana lived up to Gambhir’s expectations, delivering a stellar performance. He picked up three crucial wickets, forming a lethal partnership with skipper Jasprit Bumrah to skittle Australia for a meagre 104 in their first innings.  
 
Rana’s moment of glory wasn’t just about the numbers—it was a statement of his potential, a tribute to the faith of his mentor, and a reward for his patience. For a young boy who once woke up at dawn to watch cricket in Australia, Rana is now writing his own chapters in the land of his dreams.

5:47 AM

1st Test Day 2 | WATCH IND vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS

Fighting unbeaten half-centuries in the second innings by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul helped Indian to a commanding 172 for no loss at stumps on day two of the opening Test here on Saturday.
 
After dismissing Australia for 104 in 51.2 overs in the morning session to take a 46-run first-innings lead, Jaiswal (90 not out, 193 balls) and Rahul (62 not out, 153 balls) scored freely as the visitors put themselves in a strong position by swelling their lead to 218 runs.
 
Earlier, pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests as Australia were bowled out soon after reaching the century mark at lunch.
 
For India, Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers while Mohammed Siraj (2/20) and debutant Harshit Rana (3/48) also chipped in.
 
It was an abject surrender from Australia, who could add just 37 runs to their overnight score of 67 for 7, thanks chiefly to tail-ender Mitchell Starc (26), who emerged the highest scorer for his side.
 
Brief Scores:
 
India: 150 & 172 for no loss in 57 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 90, KL Rahul 62) vs Australia: 104 all out in 51.2 overs (Alex Carey 21, Mitchell Starc 26; Jasprit Bumrah 5/30, Harshit Rana 3/48, Mohammed Siraj 2/20).

 

5:44 AM

1st Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 proceedings.
Topics :India vs AustraliaAustralia cricket teamIndia cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 5:42 AM IST

