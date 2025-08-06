Home / Cricket / News / Butter fingers, DRS burns and odd stats: India-England Tests in numbers

Butter fingers, DRS burns and odd stats: India-England Tests in numbers

India and England combined for 41 dropped catches, 63 reviews, and multiple unwanted records in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which ended in a 2-2 draw

Aditya Kaushik
Aug 06 2025
There’s a saying — “Everything that shines is not gold.” The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England echoed that sentiment. Though the five-match Test series ended in a gripping 2-2 draw and featured high-intensity contests across all five final days, it also exposed gaping flaws in both sides’ fielding and judgement. 
 
While thrilling moments like Rishabh Pant’s twin centuries and Ben Stokes’ all-round brilliance shone bright, the series also produced multiple unwanted records — ones both teams would prefer to forget.

So close yet so far: Fielding failures mount

The series featured the highest number of dropped catches recorded since fielding data began being tracked in 2018 — a staggering 41 missed chances.
 
India were the bigger culprits, dropping 23 catches — their worst-ever in a Test series, surpassing the previous high of 16 during the 2018–19 Australia tour. England contributed 18 to the tally.
 
Notably, three of the top four series for most dropped chances involve these two teams — including India’s tours of England in 2021 (37 drops) and 2018 (32 drops).

DRS disappointments: A series full of burned reviews

Umpiring decisions were reviewed 63 times during the series, with 44 reviews proving unsuccessful — a failure rate of 69.8 per cent, reflecting both desperation and accurate on-field calls.
 
India alone accounted for 24 failed reviews, which is their third-highest in a series. Notably, both teams managed to overturn just two lbw decisions each while bowling, underlining how rarely the DRS system worked in their favour.
 
Since 2018, India’s review success rate in England has been declining, while England’s has improved — a trend that continued in this series.

Other unwanted records teams want to forget

Six ducks in a 400+ innings
 
England scored 407 in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston despite six batters scoring ducks — the first time any team has managed a 400+ total with six ducks in Test or first-class history.
 
Lowest total with two 150+ scores
 
Jamie Smith (184*) and Harry Brook (158) starred in England’s 407 run score. But that total remains the lowest in Test history with two individual scores of 150+.
 
India’s lowest total with three centurions
 
In the 1st Test, India scored 471 with three centurions — Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant. No other team has recorded a lower total with three centuries in the same innings.
 
First Test team to lose despite five centuries
 
India became the first team in Test history to lose a match despite having five individual centuries — Jaiswal, Gill, Rahul, and two from Pant.
 
600+ runs conceded by India
 
England scored over 600 runs in a Test innings — a feat last achieved against India more than 11 years ago.
 
India fails to win at a venue after 10 Tests
 
After drawing the fourth Test, India became the first team to not register a win at a venue even after playing 10 Tests there.
 
15 consecutive toss losses by India
 
Between January 31 and July 23, 2025, India lost 15 consecutive tosses across formats — breaking the previous record of 12 held by West Indies in 1999.
 
Shubman Gill’s toss record
 
Gill became just the fourth Indian captain to lose all five tosses in a five-Test series, joining Lala Amarnath, Kapil Dev, and Virat Kohli.
 
Most 50+ opening partnerships conceded in a series
 
India’s openers crossed 50 nine times — the most by any team this century in a single Test series.
 
Most runs conceded in a 5-Test series at home
 
India piled on 3,809 runs in the series — the most ever conceded by England in a five-Test series at home.

India vs England, India cricket team, England cricket team, Test Cricket

Aug 06 2025

