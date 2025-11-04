Ashwin's Big Bash dream shattered as knee injury rules him out of BBL15

Just months after bidding farewell to international cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin’s much-awaited return to the field has been derailed by a cruel twist of fate. The 60-Test veteran and one of India’s modern greats has been ruled out of the entire Big Bash League (BBL15) season with Sydney Thunder, following a serious knee injury suffered during training in Chennai.

The setback has left fans and teammates stunned, cutting short what was expected to be the start of Ashwin’s global T20 chapter — a second act after his storied international career.

What exactly happened?

“While training in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming season, I hurt my knee. I’ve had a procedure, and the outcome means I’ll miss BBL15. That is tough to say,” Ashwin revealed on Instagram, sounding dejected yet composed. “I was genuinely excited to be part of this group.”

"While training in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming season, I hurt my knee. I've had a procedure, and the outcome means I'll miss BBL15. That is tough to say," Ashwin revealed on Instagram, sounding dejected yet composed. "I was genuinely excited to be part of this group."

Ashwin's injury also rules him out of the Hong Kong Sixes tournament from November 7–9, where he was set to feature before being replaced by Robin Uthappa. What's next for Ashwin? The 38-year-old off-spinner confirmed he has undergone a medical procedure and will now shift focus entirely to rehabilitation. "For now, it's rehab, recovery, and doing the work to come back stronger," he wrote. Ashwin also expressed gratitude to the Thunder management for their unwavering support. "From my first chat with the club, I have felt only warmth. Trent (Copeland), the staff, the players, and so many of you have reached out. Thank you for making me feel at home before a ball has even been bowled."

Thunder’s response: ‘Devastated’ but hopeful Sydney Thunder’s general manager, Trent Copeland, said the franchise was “devastated” by the news but remains hopeful of seeing Ashwin involved with the squad later in the season. “Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash’s knee injury… and we wish him well in his recovery,” Copeland said. “From the moment we first spoke with him, his commitment to Thunder was clear. We’re hopeful of welcoming him into our dugout during BBL15, introducing him to our fans, and building a long-term relationship.” The dream deferred, not denied BBL15, scheduled to begin on December 14, was meant to mark Ashwin’s debut in the Australian league — a long-standing dream for the Tamil Nadu cricketer, who had earlier announced plans to feature in The Hundred and SA20 as part of his post-India career.

Despite the disappointment, Ashwin remains optimistic about being part of Thunder’s campaign later in the season — at least in spirit. “If rehab and travel line up, and only if the doctors are happy, I would love to be around later in the season and say hello in person. No promises — that is the intent,” he said. A team ready to move forward Even in Ashwin’s absence, Sydney Thunder’s lineup remains formidable, featuring David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha, and Sam Konstas. The franchise, still chasing its second BBL title, will now have to do without the tactical brilliance and experience Ashwin was expected to bring to the spin department.