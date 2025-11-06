India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th T20I: Team India eye series lead; Toss at 1:15 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20 LIVE UPDATES: After the comeback win in Hobart, the visitors will hope to take an unassailable series lead in Queensland today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India aim to take a 2-1 lead when they face a weakened Australia in the fourth T20I today at Carrara Oval in Queensland. Indian opener and Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill looks determined to turn his form around after a lean run, with six innings without a half-century. His recent scores of 10, 9, 24, 37*, 5, and 15 underline his inconsistency, and a strong knock here could provide much-needed confidence ahead of the Test series.
The series stands at 1-1, and with Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head unavailable, this presents India with their best chance to go ahead before the decider at the Gabba. Abhishek Sharma continues to impress with quick starts, living up to his reputation as the world’s No. 1 T20 batter. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has shown glimpses of form in the first and third games and will look to convert those starts into a big innings before a month-long break.
India’s bowling looks more balanced with Arshdeep Singh’s inclusion, while Washington Sundar’s all-round brilliance — especially his match-winning 49 in the last game — strengthens the lower order. Kuldeep Yadav’s absence allows the management to maintain flexibility in team composition.
For Australia, Mitchell Marsh and Tim David hold the key with the bat, while Matthew Short is expected to open in Head’s absence. Their bowling remains a concern, with Sean Abbott struggling for rhythm and Ben Dwarshuis or Mahli Beardman likely to come in. With conditions favouring India and momentum on their side, Gill’s form and Sundar’s impact could decide the contest.
India vs Australia 4th T20: Playing 11
India probable playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia probable playing 11: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott
India vs Australia 4th T20 LIVE TOSS TIME:
The coin toss between Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh for the fourth T20 match will take place at 1:15 PM IST.
India vs Australia 4th T20 LIVE TELECAST:
The live telecast of the India vs Australia fourth T20 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
India vs Australia 4th T20 LIVE STREAMING:
The live streaming of the India vs Australia fourth T20 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
12:51 PM
India vs Australia 4th T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report
India will make their debut at this venue in the upcoming T20I, with the pitch expected to offer a fair contest between bat and ball. Early movement could aid bowlers, but once settled, batters are likely to enjoy consistent bounce and a surface conducive to stroke play. Overall, a high-scoring, competitive game is on the cards, where bowlers will need smart plans to make an early impact.
12:40 PM
India vs Australia 4th T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-head record
India vs Australia head-to-head stats
- Total matches played: 36
- India won: 21
- Australia won: 12
- No result: 2
- Abandoned: 1
12:30 PM
First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:30 PM IST