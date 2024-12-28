India vs Australia 4th Test: What is Melbourne weather forecast on Day 4?

India fought back on Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after yet another top-order collapse. Thanks to a brilliant century from Nitish Reddy, India managed to reach 358/9 before rain interrupted the play, bringing an early end to the day. The weather disruption halted India's progress, leaving them with just one wicket to spare, as they continue to battle against Australia's lead. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 4th Test: Nitish Reddy dazzles MCG with maiden Test century Melbourne weather forecast on Day 4 -

Looking ahead to Day 4, the weather forecast for Melbourne brings hope to the fans. According to Accuweather, the day is expected to be sunny with less than 5% of rain expected on the day, which should allow the game to progress without further delays. With two days of intense cricket remaining, both teams will be eager to make the most of the good weather and capitalize on the current situation.

Melbourne weather

As India seeks to reduce Australia's remaining lead and gain some momentum in the match, the pressure is on them to perform. With only one wicket left in their innings, every run will be crucial as they fight to stay in the game. Play to start early tomorrow

To make up for the lost time on Day 3 due to rain, the proceedings on Day 4 will beginan hour earlier than usual, starting at 4:30 AM IST (10 AM local time). The early start will give both teams an opportunity to maximize the remaining time, ensuring that the match continues at a fast pace and the excitement builds towards a thrilling finish. Session timings for Day 4 -

Session 1: 4:30 AM IST to 7AM IST

Session 2: 7:40 AM IST to 9:40 AM IST

Session 3: 10 AM IST to 12 PM IST