IND vs AUS: Sundar says team is positive and ready for fightback

The Indian cricket team has once again found itself on the backfoot after day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. In reply to Australia's first-innings total of 474, they have lost five wickets for just 164 runs. However, with players like Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease at stumps, and youngsters Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy still to come, they will need to show real courage and patience to lead another fightback. The spin all-rounder, Washington Sundar, who attended the post-day press conference, certainly believes that the team has a positive mindset and is more than capable of staging a fightback to maintain their undefeated record at the MCG since 2012.

Team has positive mindset

Washington Sundar expressed his confidence in the team's ability to fight back, despite the tough conditions they faced. He shared that the mood in the dressing room was positive, with everyone focusing on the long-term perspective of the match. Sundar pointed out that with three full days of play remaining, there was still plenty of time to turn the game around. The emphasis, he said, was on fighting hard and staying in the contest, regardless of how the match progressed.

Improved conditions

ALSO READ: 4th Test Day 3: What is follow-on score for India vs Australia at MCG? Sundar noted that the conditions improved significantly as the day went on. After a cloudy start with no sun, the appearance of sunlight later in the day made a noticeable difference. He mentioned that the pitch began to play much better once the sun emerged, providing better batting conditions. Sundar was optimistic about the rest of the match, stating that the wicket was likely to remain consistent, making it a good opportunity for the batters. He expressed confidence that the next couple of days would be favourable for putting up big scores on the board.

Valuable insights from Ashwin

Sundar highlighted the importance of preparation, especially when it came to understanding Australian conditions. He credited senior player Ravichandran Ashwin with providing crucial insights into how the ball behaves in Australia. Sundar explained that they had numerous discussions with Ashwin before the tour, and his extensive experience in Australian conditions had been invaluable. He noted that Ashwin, having toured Australia multiple times, was able to share key insights into how to handle the challenges of playing on Australian pitches. Sundar emphasized that Ashwin's advice was particularly helpful in preparing for the conditions they would face during the Test series.

Adaptability is the key

Sundar stressed the importance of adaptability in the ever-changing nature of Test cricket. He said the team needed to remain flexible and ready to adjust their plans as conditions evolved. He reflected on how the team responded well the previous day, particularly with the changing pitch and weather conditions. According to Sundar, the key was to stay mentally prepared for whatever the game might present and adapt their strategy accordingly. He believed that the team did well in adjusting to the conditions they encountered and would continue to do so as the match progressed.

Embracing the role of all-rounder

Looking ahead to his role in the game, Sundar spoke about the responsibility of contributing in all three areas of the game—batting, bowling, and fielding. He expressed gratitude for the team management's confidence in his ability to perform in each of these areas. Sundar considered it a great opportunity and was motivated by the trust the team had in him. He pointed out that the team’s belief in his all-round abilities gave him extra motivation to perform at his best. Sundar emphasized that, no matter the situation, his focus would be on doing whatever was required to help the team succeed. Whether with the bat, the ball, or in the field, he was ready to give his best effort to help the team win.